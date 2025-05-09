An NRL team has reportedly handed Ryan Sutton a lifeline after the forward was released by the Canterbury Bulldogs earlier this season in March.

Struggling with multiple injury issues during his time at Belmore, Sutton only played 13 first-grade matches at the club and failed to live up to his $550,000-a-season price tag.

Spending most of his tenure either on the sidelines with injury or in the NSW Cup competition, he most recently underwent a full knee reconstruction, adding to knee and hip injuries that he previously sustained.

Released by the Bulldogs in March, the England 9s international has been handed a lifeline by the Gold Coast Titans and has signed a deal with them for the remainder of the 2025 NRL season, per News Corp.

Last playing in the NRL in Round 27, 2023, Sutton also spent four seasons with the Canberra Raiders (2019-22), in which he played in 75 games and five seasons with the Wigan Warriors (2014-18) - this included a one-season loan spell with Workington Town in 2015.

Primarily found in either the front-row or at lock, he is only 29 years of age and could easily slot into Gold Coast's forward rotation as the team attempts to move off the bottom of the ladder.