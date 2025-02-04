The SG Ball Cup will enter Round 2 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competitions.

OUT: Zane Groves 1. Jai Callaghan

2. Jope Rauqe

3. Marcellus Iakopo

4. Genesis Ah Kam Sherlock

5. Paul Johnson

6. Bronson Reuben

7. Alex Conti (c)

8. Oliva Smith

9. Kaawyn Patterson

10. David Leota

11. Solomone Tupou

12. Sosaia Alatini

13. Mace Andrew Interchange

14. Hassan Rabaa

15. Tristan Burns

16. Mohamed Hadid

17. Lyncoln Cliffe Western Suburbs Magpies IN: Denzel Schaafhausen-Mino, Fagalele Fagalele, Kurtis Dupond

OUT: Glassie Glassie, Ali Karnib, Dane Ransom 1. Riley Oitmann

2. Kurtis Dupond

3. Callum McMenemy

4. Heamasi Makasini

5. Jack Nicholas

6. Fagalele Fagalele

7. Sonny Edwards-Moeke

8. Christian Taupau-Moors

9. Tye Bursill

10. Archie Duncombe (c)

11. Phoenix Godinet

12. Byronn Laupepa

13. Peter Taai Interchange

14. Sam Lynch

15. Denzel Schaafhausen-Mino

16. Kohan Lewis

