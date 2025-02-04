The SG Ball Cup will enter Round 2 this weekend, and Zero Tackle has you covered with all the team lists in the New South Wales competitions.
Canterbury Bulldogs vs Western Suburbs Magpies
IN: David Leota
OUT: Zane Groves
1. Jai Callaghan
2. Jope Rauqe
3. Marcellus Iakopo
4. Genesis Ah Kam Sherlock
5. Paul Johnson
6. Bronson Reuben
7. Alex Conti (c)
8. Oliva Smith
9. Kaawyn Patterson
10. David Leota
11. Solomone Tupou
12. Sosaia Alatini
13. Mace Andrew
Interchange
14. Hassan Rabaa
15. Tristan Burns
16. Mohamed Hadid
17. Lyncoln Cliffe
Western Suburbs Magpies
IN: Denzel Schaafhausen-Mino, Fagalele Fagalele, Kurtis Dupond
OUT: Glassie Glassie, Ali Karnib, Dane Ransom
1. Riley Oitmann
2. Kurtis Dupond
3. Callum McMenemy
4. Heamasi Makasini
5. Jack Nicholas
6. Fagalele Fagalele
7. Sonny Edwards-Moeke
8. Christian Taupau-Moors
9. Tye Bursill
10. Archie Duncombe (c)
11. Phoenix Godinet
12. Byronn Laupepa
13. Peter Taai
Interchange
14. Sam Lynch
15. Denzel Schaafhausen-Mino
16. Kohan Lewis
17. Luani Tuifua