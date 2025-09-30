Two NRL club captains have been ruled out of the 2025 Pacific Championships in a massive blow to both Fiji and Samoa.

After sustaining an ankle injury in the opening week of the 2025 NRL Finals series, which ruled him out for the remainder of the season, Canterbury Bulldogs skipper Stephen Crichton has confirmed he will miss the matches with Samoa against New Zealand and Tonga.

Initially hoping to line up for Samoa, the powerhouse centre doesn't want to risk the injury ahead of the 2026 NRL season, where he hopes to take the Bulldogs one step further than this year's campaign.

"Not the way I wanted the season to end, but God's plan is always greater than mine," Crichton posted on his Instagram account.

"With a season filled with highs and lows, I'm truly grateful to be a part of the blue and white! Super excited for what's to come for this great club. Big love to the best fans in the world. We go again.

"Footy for 2k25 done and dusted."

Meanwhile, Wests Tigers co-captain Apisai Koroisau will also be unavailable for the 2025 Pacific Championships as Fiji prepares to take on the Cook Islands and Papua New Guinea.

While no reason has been given for his absence, NRL.com reports that the dummy-half and former Penrith Panthers teammate Viliame Kikau will not play for Fiji during the 2025 Pacific Championships.

However, Sydney Roosters dual-code athlete Mark Nawaqanitawase has put his hand up to represent the nation if Kevin Walters does not choose him to play for Australia in the upcoming 2025 Ashes Series.