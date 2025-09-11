After 27 amazing rounds of NRL action, we have reached the greatest time of the year: Finals time!\r\n\r\nI would argue that we have three games this weekend that rest on a knife's edge. The other could see us all end up with egg on our face if the Warriors upset Penrith.\r\n\r\nThe Sharks\/Roosters looks like the closest game of the weekend. The betting odds back that up.\r\n\r\nIt could come down to one play. One bounce of the ball. One decision.\r\n\r\nBelow, we're going to look at five players, I believe, who will help decide fixtures this weekend.\r\n\r\nThis won't necessarily be a list of the biggest names. Of course, Nathan Cleary is important to Penrith's chances, but he's entering his first Finals series without a certain halves partner for many years.\r\n\r\nSimply put, if the player listed below doesn't fire, then their respective team cannot win.\r\n\r\nWith that said, below are five players who will decide their Finals match-up:\r\nEthan Strange (Canberra Raiders)\r\n[caption id="attachment_225269" align="alignnone" width="696"] CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA - MAY 25: Ethan Strange of the Raiders in action during the round 12 NRL match between Canberra Raiders and Sydney Roosters at GIO Stadium, on May 25, 2024, in Canberra, Australia. (Photo by Mark Nolan\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nEthan Strange has had a magnificent season. I believe he'll pick up the Dally M five-eighth of the year award in a week's time.\r\n\r\nThe 21-year-old has completely transformed the Raiders this season. He was very good last year, even better this year.\r\n\r\nThe Raiders, as Minor Premiers, enter the Finals series under a lot of pressure and expectation.\r\n\r\nStrange has had some massive moments this season, but will have to lift to another level if he wants to take his side all the way.\r\n\r\nI think Strange has earned the right to travel to England in the Ashes. A huge performance in this game may secure that.\r\n\r\nThe Broncos are coming off one of the wins of the season and have nothing to lose in this contest. They will be gunning for the young five-eighth.\r\n\r\nWe all know that Finals footy is a different beast. No Raider will have a more important role to play on Sunday afternoon than Strange.\r\nLachlan Galvin (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs)\r\n[caption id="attachment_223038" align="alignnone" width="696"] SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 09: Lachlan Galvin of the Bulldogs passes during the round 14 NRL match between Canterbury Bulldogs and Parramatta Eels at Accor Stadium, on June 09, 2025, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Darrian Traynor\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nI am going to make a big statement further down the list, but Lachlan Galvin is the second most polarising player in the game right now.\r\n\r\nI would argue fans are being massively overly critical of the 20 year-old who will play his first Finals game on Friday night.\r\n\r\nThat said, the Bulldogs and Galvin's agent have only themselves to blame. They made him the story of the season and now Galvin, unfairly in my mind, has to carry that.\r\n\r\nIf the Dogs lose this weekend, there will be a tidal wave of people rushing to social media to sink the boot into Galvin.\r\n\r\nIf the Dogs win, it will be on the back of Lachlan Galvin being brilliant.\r\n\r\nI have been very vocal in my being a fan of Galvin. I think he'll have a monster career. His performance on Friday night will decide whether or not his 2025 is a success of not.\r\n\r\nA Dogs loss will likely see them host Penrith next weekend. That likely only goes one way.\r\n\r\nA Dogs win sees them host a Prelim. With a week's rest and the belief that comes with a Finals win, they'll be hard to stop.\r\n\r\nThat falls massively on the young shoulders of their halfback, Lachlan Galvin.\r\nBlaize Talagi (Penrith Panthers)\r\n[caption id="attachment_218166" align="alignnone" width="696"] LEEDS, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 2: Samoa's Blaize Seuala-Talagi looks on during the Autumn International Series test match between England and Samoa at Headingley Stadium on November 2, 2024 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Ed Sykes\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nWe all know what Nathan Cleary is capable of. There's a very real argument that he's already the best club halfback of all time.\r\n\r\nAll four of Cleary's Premierships, and five Grand Finals, have arrived with Jarome Luai by his side.\r\n\r\nThis season is different for this and many other reasons.\r\n\r\nPenrith will have to go the long, long way. They have no home-ground advantage and will have to win it from outside the Top Four.\r\n\r\nBlaize Talagi is entering his first Finals series as an NRL footballer. With less than 50 NRL games of experience to his name.\r\n\r\nHis first Finals appearances will come in New Zealand. A big ask for any young player, especially one in the halves.\r\n\r\nHe is very, very capable. He was signed away from local rivals the Eels for this very situation, to partner Nathan Cleary in the halves at the business end of the season.\r\n\r\nI am backing him 100%, as are both Nathan and Ivan Cleary. That said, it's a huge ask considering the Warriors will be zeroing in on Nathan Cleary from the opening kickoff.\r\nReece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos)\r\n[caption id="attachment_226613" align="alignnone" width="696"] BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - SEPTEMBER 04: Reece Walsh of the Broncos looks to pass during the warm up before the round 27 NRL match between Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm at Suncorp Stadium, on September 04, 2025, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThere is an argument that Reece Walsh is the form player of the competition right now. The undoubted key to a Broncos Premiership tilt.\r\n\r\nA month ago, fans were calling for him to be dropped, saying that the Broncos can't win the comp with him at fullback. Too erratic.\r\n\r\nThat sums up Reece Walsh.\r\n\r\nThere's a famous clip of an Italian soccer coach using a quote: "sometimes maybe good, sometimes maybe" ... not so good!\r\n\r\nI love watching the Broncos superstar play. You literally never know what you are going to get.\r\n\r\nHe can be scoring worldly tries from anywhere on the park one minute yet handing the opposition a try the next. Sometimes in the very next set.\r\n\r\nIf he plays well, the Broncos can go all the way. They can beat the Minor Premiers in Canberra. No doubt.\r\n\r\nIf he plays badly, Canberra can absolutely walk the Broncos and set up a home Prelim.\r\n\r\nThere is no more entertaining player in the game. There's only one player more important to his team's fortunes this weekend.\r\nNicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks)\r\n[caption id="attachment_159473" align="alignnone" width="696"] ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 31: Nicholas Hynes of the Blues looks dejected after defeat during game one of the 2023 State of Origin series between the Queensland Maroons and New South Wales Blues at Adelaide Oval on May 31, 2023 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nThere is no more polarising player in the game than Nicho Hynes.\r\n\r\nThe Sharks halfback has won a Dally M medal, has more line-break assists in the competition than anyone this season and as been the Sharks main man since the second he arrived in the Shire.\r\n\r\nThat said, until he delivers a best on ground performance in a winning Finals game, he will always carry the tags he has been given.\r\n\r\nHynes was the Sharks' best in both of their Finals games in 2020. Easily! Both games were losses.\r\n\r\nI was at the Sharks\/Cowboys Final last year, and even with Cronulla comfortably in the lead, Cowboys fans were still yelling at Hynes about "head noise".\r\n\r\nIs it right? Debatable. Is it fair? Not at all. Is it a cold hard fact that Hynes has yet to deliver for the Sharks under the brightest of lights? Undisputedly!\r\n\r\nThe only way the Sharks can beat the Roosters is if Hynes plays well. If he doesn't, then the talks of his struggles under pressure will intensify.\r\n\r\nI don't think it's hyperbole to suggest that Saturday evening is the biggest game of Nicho's career.\r\n\r\nNo player will have as big of a bearing on their team's fortunes this weekend, positively or negatively.