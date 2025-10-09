A former NRL centre has been linked with a surprise return to the England national team ahead of the 2025 Ashes Series against Australia in November.

Speaking with All Out Rugby League, England coach Shaun Wane confirmed that former Gold Coast Titans centre Kallum Watkins is in the mix to represent the nation for the first time in three years.

Now playing in the forwards, Watkins has had a standout 2025 campaign in the Super League under Brad Arthur, which saw him return to Leeds Rhinos after a six-year stint with the Salford Red Devils.

"Kallum Watkins is in the squad," Wane said.

"He's played well, he's in good form, and he's an international player. He's in the 40-man squad and training with us."

Now at the backend of his career, the 34-year-old spent two seasons down under with the Gold Coast Titans in 2019 and 2020.

However, he failed to live up to expectations, featuring in only eight matches and was unable to cross the line.

The training squad will be cut down to a 24-man squad on Monday, October 13, following the 2025 Super League Grand Final.

NRL regulars AJ Brimson, Billy Smith, Dominic Young, Herbie Farnworth, John Bateman, Kai Pearce-Paul, Matty Nicholson and Morgan Smithies are all set to be under consideration to be named.

Meanwhile, Sydney Roosters forward Victor Radley has ruled himself out of the 2025 Ashes Series.

"I'm close. But these are the big games of the year, you know. There's a lot still to happen, but I've got a rough idea of what our 18 or 19 of that 24 is going to be," Wane told Love Rugby League.

"I'm probably sure on the first 18 or 19, and I'll do what's right in my heart.

"It won't please everyone, and I'll probably pick someone that's going to get me some stick, but I've had that all my career, and what I will say is that I'm totally confident in the players I'll select, every one of them."