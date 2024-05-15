The 2024 Women's State of Origin is set to commence on Thursday, May 16, featuring New South Wales and Queensland competing in a groundbreaking three-game series.

Set for the evening before the annual NRL Magic Round in Brisbane, the Thursday Night showdown will kick off the 2024 State of Origin series at Suncorp Stadium.

The upcoming women's State of Origin series is set to make history with record-breaking attendance, its first hosting at Suncorp Stadium, and the introduction of a three-match format, elevating the series to the status of a true origin event.

Following last year's nail-biting two-game series where Queensland narrowly clinched victory through a points aggregate system, and with Tahnee Norris' team currently holding the Shield, they have the privilege of hosting the expanded series twice and defending their title in 2024.

How to Watch the series 2024 Women's State of Origin Game 1

The rivalry reaches new heights as the 2024 Women's State of Origin airs exclusively live and free on Channel 9HD and 9Now this Thursday at 7:45 pm (AEST). Coverage commences earlier at 7pm (AEST).

To live stream the action, tune in through 9Now for Channel 9 free coverage. You will need a valid email address to access the game.

New South Wales vs Queensland teams

NSW Sky Blues

1. Emma Tonegato, 2. Jaime Chapman, 3. Jess Sergis, 4. Isabelle Kelly, 5. Tiana Penitani, 6. Corban Baxter, 7. Rachael Pearson, 8. Millie Elliott, 9. Olivia Higgins, 10. Caitlan Johnston, 11. Kezie Apps, 12. Yasmin Clysdale, 13. Keely Davis, 14. Tahlia Fuimaono, 15. Olivia Kernick, 16. Grace Kemp, 17. Sarah Togatuki, 18. Jakiya Whitfeld, 19. Kirra Dibb, 20. Ellie Johnston

Coach: Kylie Hilder

QLD Maroons

1. Tamika Upton, 2. Julia Robinson, 3. Shenae Ciesiolka, 4. Evania Pelite, 5. Emily Bass, 6. Tarryn Aiken, 7. Zahara Temara, 8. Shannon Mato, 9. Destiny Brill, 10. Jessika Elliston, 11. Tazmin Gray, 12. Romy Teitzel, 13. Ali Brigginshaw, 14. Emma Manzelmann, 15. Keilee Joseph, 16. Sophie Holyman, 17. Lauren Brown, 18. Sienna Lofipo, 19. Skyla Adams, 20. Makenzie Weale

Coach: Tahnee Norris

Key Information

Kick off: Thursday, May 16, 7:45pm (AEST)

Venue: Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Overall record: Played 7, Queensland 3, NSW 4

Last meeting: 2023 Game 2, NSW 18, Queensland 14 (Townsville)

Referee: Kasey Badger

New South Wales vs Queensland betting odds

The Maroons are currently favoured, with odds of $1.62, while the Sky Blues trail slightly at $2.30 according to PointsBet.

Tamika Upton from the Maroons is the top option at $2.15 as an anytime try scorer, followed by Winger Julia Robinson at $2.40, while Jaime Chapman of the Blues is listed at $2.75 as a potential try scorer.

Odds taken from PointsBet, Wednesday, May 15.

New South Wales vs Queensland prediction

Last year, the Queensland Maroons secured victory in the series through the points system. However, with a proper three-match series this year, the final game could potentially serve as the decider.

The Maroons are assured to benefit significantly from the home crowd advantage, and they also seem to boast a more cohesive lineup, with only four changes from last year's Game Two in Townsville.

The Maroons exhibit notable strength in their squad, a quality evident in last year's series.

However, the Blues possess a wealth of experienced players who have competed in multiple origin series.

The Maroons should have what it takes to get the job done in the series opener for the 2024 Women's State of Origin.