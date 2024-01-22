The 2024 NRLW season is getting closer and closer, and with that, the ten teams have decided to bring in new players to upgrade their squad.
While no team has confirmed all 24 players in their squad, several star players have already moved clubs. Keilee Joseph, Jasmine Stranger and Dally M Winger of the Year Jakiya Whitfeld headline the player movements.
Zero Tackle examines all the player movements for the 2024 NRLW season.
Brisbane Broncos NRLW
The Brisbane Broncos will have high hopes for this season after missing out on the 2023 NRLW Grand Final. The club has gone out to sign superstar lock Keilee Joseph from their rivals - Sydney Roosters.
Joseph will enter the starting team in the No. 13 jersey and further bolsters a squad that includes international stars Mele Hufanga, Gayle Broughton and captain Ali Brigginshaw.
The Broncos currently have six vacant spots for their 2024 roster.
|2024 GAINS
Keilee Joseph (Roosters)
|2024 LOSSES
Filomina Hanisi, Grace Griffin, Lavinia Gould, Mariah Denman, Narikah Orchard, Toni Hunt
2024 SQUAD
Ali Brigginshaw, Annetta-Claudia Nu'uausala, Ashleigh Werner, Brianna Clark, Chelsea Lenarduzzi, Destiny Brill, Gayle Broughton, Hannah Larsson, Hayley Maddick, Jada Ferguson, Jasmine Fogavini, Julia Robinson, Keilee Joseph, Lauren Dam, Mele Hufanga, Shenae Ciesiolka, Tazmin Gray, Tafito Lafaele
Likely Round 1 NRLW Team
1. Hayley Maddick
2. Julia Robinson
3. Mele Hufanga
4. Shenae Ciesiolka
5. Ashleigh Werner
6. Gayle Broughton
7. Ali Brigginshaw (c)
8. Annetta-Claudia Nu'uausala
9. Destiny Brill
10. Chelsea Lenarduzzi
11. Tazmin Gray
12. Tafito Lafaele
13. Keilee Joseph
14. Jada Ferguson
15. Jasmine Fogavini
16. Brianna Clark
17. Lauren Dam
18. Hannah Larsson
2024 Development List
Come on Scotty sign some better players go after some real talent this coming season, and some bigger forwards. Team wasn’t to bad last year but this is a team that won 3 GF in a row an it’s been a bit off that tempo since then. Losing our fB , 5/8 and 1 of the best front rowers in nrlw it’s been a bit of a up hill battle, without U and the Bronx going after better players. The next thing comes players with good fitness and thats what I seen last year was a lot of girl not really that fit.