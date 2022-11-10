The 2023 NRL draw has officially been released, with a number of significant changes to recent years thanks primarily to the arrival of the NRL's 17th team in the Dolphins.

But a number of other challenges have also presented themselves, with the FIFA Women's World Cup creating scheduling issues for the later stages of the season which have been capably dealt with.

The NRL's pre-season is also due for a revolutionary shake-up. Though the regular fixtures have been put forward, the league is currently exploring incentives for participants, with the possibility of rewards including cash prizes for a number of key statistical metrics including most metres gained and offloads.

Defending premiers Penrith will kick off their three-peat attempt against the Broncos, with a match-up against the Rabbitohs and a Grand Final rematch to take place within the first four rounds. They'll also face the Eels in the penultimate round of the season.

Cameron Ciraldo's new-look Bulldogs will kick off their season against the Anthony Seibold-led Manly, and they'll travel straight to Melbourne for another showdown in Round 2.

The new boys will be confronted by a number of challenges in the early weeks with games against the Roosters, Raiders, Broncos and Cowboys in the first six rounds.

The league will be heading across the country this year, with games in many of the usual rural corners including Tamworth, Coffs Harbour, Mudgee, Darwin, Bathurst, Wagga Wagga and Bundaberg, giving more fans than ever before a chance to catch their heroes in action.

The NRL will also move to some grand arenas like Brisbane's iconic Gabba and Melbourne's roofed Marvel Stadium, while there will be a west coast double-header in Round 23 as the Dolphins, Knights, Rabbitohs and Sharks do battle at Optus Stadium.

The annual Magic Round between May 5 and 7 will offer a number of compelling match-ups for fans, including the Storm taking on the Rabbitohs and the Roosters facing the Cowboys.