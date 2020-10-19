Canberra Raiders five-eighth Jack Wighton has won the prestigious Dally M Medal in a close battle over Clinton Gutherson and Nathan Cleary.
Heading into the final round, Jack Wighton was one of a number of Raiders players that were rested ahead of the finals.
Gutherson (25 votes) and Cleary (24 votes) both had an opportunity to snatch the victory from Wighton (26 votes) but neither tallied any points.
Dally M Team of the Year
- Clint Gutherson – Parramatta Eels
- David Nofoaluma – Wests Tigers
- Stephen Crichton – Penrith Panthers
- Kotoni Staggs – Brisbane Broncos
- Josh Addo-Carr – Melbourne Storm
- Jack Wighton – Canberra Raiders
- Nathan Cleary – Penrith Panthers
- Josh Papalii – Canberra Raiders
- Cameron Smith – Melbourne Storm
- James Fisher-Harris – Penrith Panthers
- Viliame Kikau – Penrith Panthers
- Tohu Harris – Warriors
- Isaah Yeo – Penrith Panthers
Other Winners
Dally M Female Player of the Year – Ali Brigginshaw – Brisbane Broncos
Rookie of the Year – Harry Grant – Wests Tigers
Captain of the Year – Roger Tuivasa-Sheck – Warriors
Coach of the Year – Ivan Cleary – Penrith Panthers
Top Points Scorer – Adam Reynolds – South Sydney Rabbitohs
Top Try Scorer (Ken Irvine Medal) – Alex Johnston – South Sydney Rabbitohs
Peter Frilingos Headline Moment: Project Apollo
Provan-Summons – Warriors
Try of the Year – Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)
Tackle of the Year – Josh Papalii (Canberra Raiders)
Telstra Moments of the Year – Josh Addo-Carr/Cody Ramsey
NRLW Rookie of the Year – Kennedy Cherrington (Sydney Roosters)
NRLW Try of the Year – Madison Bartlett (Warriors)
NRLW Tackle of the Year – Hannah Southwell (Sydney Roosters)