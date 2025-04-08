17 players have locked in early guilty pleas to charges recorded by the NRL's match review committee over the weekend.
Round 5 brought with it a high tackle crack down, eight sin bins, and 17 charges dished out.
Four of those charges have landed suspensions, with Titans' captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Dolphins utility Ray Stone, Broncos edge forward Brendan Piakura and Manly Sea Eagles bench player Corey Waddell all facing sideline stints.
The other 13 charges brought fines, with more than $17,000 paid by players cited after Round 5.
Here is the full list of charges from Round 5.
2025-04-03T09:00:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
24
FT
20
CRO
Crowd: 10,914
Canberra Raiders
- Sebastian Kris, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine.
- Hudson Young, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, $1800 fine.
Cronulla Sharks
- Billy Burns, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine.
2025-04-04T07:00:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PEN
18
FT
22
NQL
Crowd: 10,320
Penrith Panthers
- Moses Leota, Grade 1 crusher tackle, 1st offence, $1500 fine.
North Queensland Cowboys
- Reece Robson, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine.
2025-04-04T09:00:00Z
Accor Stadium
SOU
20
FT
14
SYD
Crowd: 22,114
South Sydney Rabbitohs
No charges.
Sydney Roosters
No charges.
2025-04-05T04:00:00Z
CommBank Stadium
PAR
23
FT
22
STI
Crowd: 19,302
Parramatta Eels
- Will Penisini, Grade 1 dangerous contact, 1st offence, $750 fine.
St. George Illawarra Dragons
No charges.
2025-04-05T06:30:00Z
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD
10
FT
36
DOL
Crowd: 13,167
Gold Coast Titans
- Tino F'asuamaleaui, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 1st offence, 1-match suspension.
- Jaimin Jolliffe, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine.
- Beau Fermor, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $750 fine.
The Dolphins
- Ray Stone, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 1st offence, 1-match suspension.
2025-04-05T08:35:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
BRI
46
FT
24
WST
Crowd: 41,012
Brisbane Broncos
- Brendan Piakura, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, 2-match suspension.
- Kotoni Staggs, Grade 1 dangerous contact (tripping), 1st offence, $1000 fine.
Wests Tigers
No charges.
2025-04-06T06:05:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
24
FT
48
MEL
Crowd: 17,346
Manly Sea Eagles
- Corey Waddell, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, 2-match suspension.
Melbourne Storm
No charges.
2025-04-06T08:15:00Z
Accor Stadium
CAN
20
FT
0
NEW
Crowd: 24,113
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Jacob Preston, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, $1800 fine.
- Kurt Mann, Grade 1 crusher tackle, 2nd offence, $3000 fine.
Newcastle Knights
- Phoenix Crossland, Grade 1 dangerous contact (tripping), 1st offence, $1000 fine.
- Adam Elliott, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine.