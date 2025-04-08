17 players have locked in early guilty pleas to charges recorded by the NRL's match review committee over the weekend.

Round 5 brought with it a high tackle crack down, eight sin bins, and 17 charges dished out.

Four of those charges have landed suspensions, with Titans' captain Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, Dolphins utility Ray Stone, Broncos edge forward Brendan Piakura and Manly Sea Eagles bench player Corey Waddell all facing sideline stints.

The other 13 charges brought fines, with more than $17,000 paid by players cited after Round 5.

Here is the full list of charges from Round 5.

Canberra Raiders

Sebastian Kris, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine.

Hudson Young, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, $1800 fine.

Cronulla Sharks

Billy Burns, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine.

Penrith Panthers

Moses Leota, Grade 1 crusher tackle, 1st offence, $1500 fine.

North Queensland Cowboys

Reece Robson, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

No charges.

Sydney Roosters

No charges.

Parramatta Eels

Will Penisini, Grade 1 dangerous contact, 1st offence, $750 fine.

St. George Illawarra Dragons

No charges.

Gold Coast Titans

Tino F'asuamaleaui, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 1st offence, 1-match suspension.

Jaimin Jolliffe, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine.

Beau Fermor, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $750 fine.

The Dolphins

Ray Stone, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 1st offence, 1-match suspension.

Brisbane Broncos

Brendan Piakura, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, 2-match suspension.

Kotoni Staggs, Grade 1 dangerous contact (tripping), 1st offence, $1000 fine.

Wests Tigers

No charges.

Manly Sea Eagles

Corey Waddell, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, 2-match suspension.

Melbourne Storm

No charges.

Canterbury Bulldogs

Jacob Preston, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, $1800 fine.

Kurt Mann, Grade 1 crusher tackle, 2nd offence, $3000 fine.

