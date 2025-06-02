The annual Under-19s State of Origin match is weeks away from taking place in the Sunshine Coast as fans get a glimpse of some of the best young players in rugby league.
Ahead of the clash between the NSW Blues and QLD Maroons, Zero Tackle has named each state's predicted team.
The Short Ball and The League Scene have also dropped their predicted line-ups.
U19s NSW Blues Predicted 17
Ethan Lee Chalk (Zero Tackle)
1. Connor Votano (Newcastle Knights)
2. Aidan Gow (Newcastle Knights)
3. Heamasi Makasini (Wests Tigers)
4. Hayden Buchanan (St George Illawarra Dragons)
5. Luke Laulilii (Wests Tigers)
6. Mitchell Woods (Canterbury Bulldogs)
7. Toby Rodwell (Sydney Roosters)
8. Cody Hopwood (Newcastle Knights)
9. Jared Haywood (Wests Tigers)
10. Itula Seve (Sydney Roosters)
11. Jacob Halangahu (St George Illawarra Dragons)
12. Darcy Smith (Sydney Roosters)
13. Finau Latu (St George Illawarra Dragons)
14. Lorenzo Talataina (Parramatta Eels)
15. Cooper Clarke (Melbourne Storm)
16. Kaiden Lahrs (North Queensland Cowboys)
17. Ryda Talagi (Parramatta Eels)
Jacob Tyson (The Short Ball)
1. Connor Votano (Newcastle Knights)
2. Aidan Gow (Newcastle Knights)
3. Toby Winter (Newcastle Knights)
4. Hayden Buchanan (St George Illawarra Dragons)
5. Luke Laulilii (Wests Tigers)
6. Mitchell Woods (Canterbury Bulldogs)
7. Toby Rodwell (Sydney Roosters)
8. Cody Hopwood (Newcastle Knights)
9. Jaxson Allen (Sydney Roosters)
10. Cooper Clarke (Melbourne Storm)
11. Jacob Halangahu (St George Illawarra Dragons)
12. Darcy Smith (Sydney Roosters)
13. Finau Latu (St George Illawarra Dragons)
14. Lorenzo Talataina (Parramatta Eels)
15. Itula Seve (Sydney Roosters)
16. Kaiden Lahrs (North Queensland Cowboys)
17. Jordan Uta (Canberra Raiders)
AJ Lucantonio (The League Scene)
1. Connor Votano (Newcastle Knights)
2. Aidan Gow (Newcastle Knights)
3. Nikora Williams (Cronulla Sharks)
4. Hayden Buchanan (St George Illawarra Dragons)
5. Luke Laulilii (Wests Tigers)
6. Mitchell Woods (Canterbury Bulldogs)
7. Toby Rodwell (Sydney Roosters)
8. Kaiden Lahrs (North Queensland Cowboys)
9. Jaxson Allen (Sydney Roosters)
10. Itula Seve (Sydney Roosters)
11. Jacob Halangahu (St George Illawarra Dragons)
12. Darcy Smith (Sydney Roosters)
13. Finau Latu (St George Illawarra Dragons)
14. Zane Harrison (Gold Coast Titans)
15. Ryda Talagi (Parramatta Eels)
16. Jezaiah Funa-Iuta (Parramatta Eels)
17. Cody Hopwood (Newcastle Knights)