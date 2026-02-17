Zero Tackle raises the bar with new flagship NRL show The Boardroom

Zero Tackle is proud to launch The Boardroom, a fortnightly NRL show hosted by premiership winners Ryan Hoffman and Chad Townsend, delivering a big-picture, no-nonsense view of the game.

The Boardroom isn't about reacting to last weekend or predicting next week - it's a holistic, “state of the game” look at rugby league, the issues shaping it, and where it's heading.

Hoffman brings over 300 NRL games and three grand final wins with the Melbourne Storm, and representative honours for NSW and Australia, while Townsend adds the insight of a 2016 Cronulla Sharks premiership halfback, former Roosters and Warriors star, and North Queensland Cowboys captain.

Together, they are two of the game's most respected leaders, combining elite experience with unmatched perspective.

“The Boardroom marks another step in Zero Tackle's growth, offering fans premium, thoughtful analysis from two of the game's most respected voices,” said Zero Digital Sports' Managing Director, James Spinks.

Fortnightly episodes will drop across all Zero Tackle platforms, giving fans a front-row seat to the past, present, and of course, future of the game.

The first episode will air on Wednesday, 4th March. Subscribe to the Zero Tackle YouTube HERE.