Brisbane Broncos 12 vs Penrith Panthers 20

In what was arguably their best performance yet, the Broncos managed a tight tussle with the strongly fancied Panthers on Thursday night.

Despite the threat of an upset, Nathan Cleary was as cool as ever in leading his side over the line.

NATHAN CLEARY

Halfback Panthers ROUND 6 STATS 1

Try Assists 1

Tries 810

Kick Metres

Matt Clements: 5. N Cleary, 4. J Luai, 3. B To’o, 2. T Pangai Jr., 1. M Burton

Will Evans: 5. N Cleary, 4. B To’o, 3. J Luai, 2. P Haas, 1. T Pangai Jr.

Dan Nicholls: 5. J Luai, 4. T Pangai jr., 3. N Cleary, 2. K Capewell, 1. P Haas

Jack Blyth: 5. N Cleary, 4. T Pangai Jr., 3. J Fisher-Harris, 2. J Luai, 1. B To’o

Newcastle Knights 26 vs Cronulla Sharks 22

Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga was able to overcome some stomach issues throughout the match to earn best-on-ground plaudits against the Sharks.

The Knights held on for a late victory thanks to their Maroons star, who was able to pass the stripe and convert with three minutes to spare in the match.

Matt Clements: 5. K Ponga, 4. T Frizell, 3. B Jones, 2. T Wilton, 1. C Tracey

Will Evans: 5. B Jones, 4. K Ponga, 3. T Wilton, 2. C Tracey, 1. W Kennedy

Dan Nicholls: 5. K Ponga, 4. B Jones, 3. M Barnett, 2. T Wilton, 1. C Tracey

Jack Blyth: 5. K Ponga, 4. B Jones, 3. T Wilton, 2. T Frizell, 1. M Barnett

Melbourne Storm 20 vs Sydney Roosters 4

The Storm managed a major flex over the fellow premiership hopefuls, with Melbourne five-eighth Cameron Munster running the show.

Harry Grant continued to impress in purple as the Roosters’ defence looked hapless throughout.

Matt Clements: 5. C Munster, 4. H Grant, 3. N Asofa-Solomona, 2. T Kamikamica, 1. R Papenhuyzen

Will Evans: 5. C Munster, 4. H Grant, 3. N Asofa-Solomona, 2. R Papenhuyzen, 1. B Smith

Dan Nicholls: 5. C Munster, 4. H Grant, 3. N Asofa-Solomona, 2. R Papenhuyzen, 1. D Tupou

Jack Blyth: 5. C Munster, 4. H Grant, 3. T Kamikamica, 2. N Asofa-Solomona, 1. B Smith

Manly Sea Eagles 36 vs Gold Coast Titans 0

An upset for the ages. It was known tom Trbojevic’s return would have a large impact on the Sea Eagles, but nobody saw this coming.

The Titans were immediately on the back-foot in this one and failed to get back into the game come the second-half.

Matt Clements: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. J Schuster, 3. J Aloiai, 2. R Garrick, 1. K Foran

Will Evans: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. J Aloiai, 3. R Garrick, 2. J Schuster, 1. J Saab

Dan Nicholls: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. J Schuster, 3. J Aloiai, 2. R Garrick, 1. J Saab

Jack Blyth: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. J Schuster, 3. j Aloiai, 2. D Fifita, 1. M Taupau

South Sydney Rabbitohs 18 vs Wests Tigers 14

A stunning contest between two sides at either end of the ladder.

Wests put up a stellar fight to bring this one down to the wire, with Tom Burgess’ heroics the difference maker in the end.

Matt Clements: 5. L Mitchell, 4. T Burgess, 3. C Murray, 2. A Doueihi, 1. D Nofoaluma

Will Evans: 5. T Burgess, 4. L Mitchell, 3. D Nofoaluma, 2. C Murray, 1. A Doueihi

Dan Nicholls: 5. L Mitchell, 4. T Burgess, 3. C Murray, 2. A Doueihi, 1. D Nofoaluma

Jack Blyth: 5. L Mitchell, 4. T Burgess, 3. A Doueihi, 2. A Reynolds, 1. C Murray

Canberra Raiders 10 vs Parramatta Eels 35

The Eels were able to bounce this weekend with a triumphant performance over the Raiders in Canberra for the first time in 15 years.

Isaiah Papali’i firms as one of the signings of the season after another strong performance alongside the usual suspects of Clint Gutherson and Reed Mahoney.

Matt Clements: 5. I Papali’i, 4. M Moses, 3. C Gutherson, 2. R Mahoney, 1. C Aekins

Will Evans: 5. I Papali’i, 4. C Gutherson, 3. M Moses, 2. R Mahoney, 1. N Brown

Dan Nicholls: 5. I Papali’i, 4. M Moses, 3. C Gutherson, 2. R Mahoney, 1. B Ferguson

Jack Blyth: 5. M Moses, 4. I Papali’i, 3. C Gutherson, 2. C Aekins, 1. R Mahoney

St George Illawarra Dragons 14 vs New Zealand Warriors 20

The Warriors snapped the Dragons’ hot-start to 2021 with a dazzling outing led by captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

ROGER TUIVASA-SHECK

Fullback Warriors ROUND 6 STATS 1

Tries 7

Tackle Breaks 249

All Run Metres

The New Zealand international was at the heart of attack and on the last line of defence for his side, while counterpart Matt Dufty had a mixed 80 minutes at home.

Matt Clements: 5. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 4. T Harris, 3. K Nikorima, 2. M Dufty, 1. J Curran

Will Evans: 5. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 4. J Curran, 3. K Nikorima, 2. W Egan, 1. T Harris

Dan Nicholls: 5. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 4. T Harris, 3. K Nikorima, 2. J Curran, 1. M Dufty

Jack Blyth: 5. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 4. T Harris, 3. M Dufty, 2. K Nikorima, 1. J Curran

North Queensland Cowboys 30 vs Canterbury Bulldogs 18

The Cowboys were able to hold off on a late surge by the Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon, with Reece Robson and Valentine Holmes leading the way as North Queensland collected their second win of the season.

Canterbury will see the game as an opportunity missed as they remain anchored ti the bottom of the ladder.

Matt Clements: 5. R Robson, 4. D Watene-Zelezniak, 3. V Holmes, 2. J Granville, 1. F Molo

Will Evans: 5. R Robson, 4. V Holmes, 3. J Granville, 2. F Molo, 1. D Watene-Zelezniak

Dan Nicholls: 5. R Robson, 4. J Granville, 3. D Watene-Zelezniak, 2. V Holmes, 1. F Molo

Jack Blyth: 5. R Robson, 4. V Holmes, 3. D Watene-Zelezniak, 2. F Molo, 1. J Granville

2021 ZERO TACKLE MVP LEADERBOARD

