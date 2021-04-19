Brisbane Broncos 12 vs Penrith Panthers 20
In what was arguably their best performance yet, the Broncos managed a tight tussle with the strongly fancied Panthers on Thursday night.
Despite the threat of an upset, Nathan Cleary was as cool as ever in leading his side over the line.
Halfback
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
Matt Clements: 5. N Cleary, 4. J Luai, 3. B To’o, 2. T Pangai Jr., 1. M Burton
Will Evans: 5. N Cleary, 4. B To’o, 3. J Luai, 2. P Haas, 1. T Pangai Jr.
Dan Nicholls: 5. J Luai, 4. T Pangai jr., 3. N Cleary, 2. K Capewell, 1. P Haas
Jack Blyth: 5. N Cleary, 4. T Pangai Jr., 3. J Fisher-Harris, 2. J Luai, 1. B To’o
Newcastle Knights 26 vs Cronulla Sharks 22
Knights fullback Kalyn Ponga was able to overcome some stomach issues throughout the match to earn best-on-ground plaudits against the Sharks.
The Knights held on for a late victory thanks to their Maroons star, who was able to pass the stripe and convert with three minutes to spare in the match.
Matt Clements: 5. K Ponga, 4. T Frizell, 3. B Jones, 2. T Wilton, 1. C Tracey
Will Evans: 5. B Jones, 4. K Ponga, 3. T Wilton, 2. C Tracey, 1. W Kennedy
Dan Nicholls: 5. K Ponga, 4. B Jones, 3. M Barnett, 2. T Wilton, 1. C Tracey
Jack Blyth: 5. K Ponga, 4. B Jones, 3. T Wilton, 2. T Frizell, 1. M Barnett
Melbourne Storm 20 vs Sydney Roosters 4
The Storm managed a major flex over the fellow premiership hopefuls, with Melbourne five-eighth Cameron Munster running the show.
Harry Grant continued to impress in purple as the Roosters’ defence looked hapless throughout.
Matt Clements: 5. C Munster, 4. H Grant, 3. N Asofa-Solomona, 2. T Kamikamica, 1. R Papenhuyzen
Will Evans: 5. C Munster, 4. H Grant, 3. N Asofa-Solomona, 2. R Papenhuyzen, 1. B Smith
Dan Nicholls: 5. C Munster, 4. H Grant, 3. N Asofa-Solomona, 2. R Papenhuyzen, 1. D Tupou
Jack Blyth: 5. C Munster, 4. H Grant, 3. T Kamikamica, 2. N Asofa-Solomona, 1. B Smith
Manly Sea Eagles 36 vs Gold Coast Titans 0
An upset for the ages. It was known tom Trbojevic’s return would have a large impact on the Sea Eagles, but nobody saw this coming.
The Titans were immediately on the back-foot in this one and failed to get back into the game come the second-half.
Matt Clements: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. J Schuster, 3. J Aloiai, 2. R Garrick, 1. K Foran
Will Evans: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. J Aloiai, 3. R Garrick, 2. J Schuster, 1. J Saab
Dan Nicholls: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. J Schuster, 3. J Aloiai, 2. R Garrick, 1. J Saab
Jack Blyth: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. J Schuster, 3. j Aloiai, 2. D Fifita, 1. M Taupau
South Sydney Rabbitohs 18 vs Wests Tigers 14
A stunning contest between two sides at either end of the ladder.
Wests put up a stellar fight to bring this one down to the wire, with Tom Burgess’ heroics the difference maker in the end.
Matt Clements: 5. L Mitchell, 4. T Burgess, 3. C Murray, 2. A Doueihi, 1. D Nofoaluma
Will Evans: 5. T Burgess, 4. L Mitchell, 3. D Nofoaluma, 2. C Murray, 1. A Doueihi
Dan Nicholls: 5. L Mitchell, 4. T Burgess, 3. C Murray, 2. A Doueihi, 1. D Nofoaluma
Jack Blyth: 5. L Mitchell, 4. T Burgess, 3. A Doueihi, 2. A Reynolds, 1. C Murray
Canberra Raiders 10 vs Parramatta Eels 35
The Eels were able to bounce this weekend with a triumphant performance over the Raiders in Canberra for the first time in 15 years.
Isaiah Papali’i firms as one of the signings of the season after another strong performance alongside the usual suspects of Clint Gutherson and Reed Mahoney.
Matt Clements: 5. I Papali’i, 4. M Moses, 3. C Gutherson, 2. R Mahoney, 1. C Aekins
Will Evans: 5. I Papali’i, 4. C Gutherson, 3. M Moses, 2. R Mahoney, 1. N Brown
Dan Nicholls: 5. I Papali’i, 4. M Moses, 3. C Gutherson, 2. R Mahoney, 1. B Ferguson
Jack Blyth: 5. M Moses, 4. I Papali’i, 3. C Gutherson, 2. C Aekins, 1. R Mahoney
St George Illawarra Dragons 14 vs New Zealand Warriors 20
The Warriors snapped the Dragons’ hot-start to 2021 with a dazzling outing led by captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.
Fullback
Tries
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
The New Zealand international was at the heart of attack and on the last line of defence for his side, while counterpart Matt Dufty had a mixed 80 minutes at home.
Matt Clements: 5. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 4. T Harris, 3. K Nikorima, 2. M Dufty, 1. J Curran
Will Evans: 5. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 4. J Curran, 3. K Nikorima, 2. W Egan, 1. T Harris
Dan Nicholls: 5. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 4. T Harris, 3. K Nikorima, 2. J Curran, 1. M Dufty
Jack Blyth: 5. R Tuivasa-Sheck, 4. T Harris, 3. M Dufty, 2. K Nikorima, 1. J Curran
North Queensland Cowboys 30 vs Canterbury Bulldogs 18
The Cowboys were able to hold off on a late surge by the Bulldogs on Sunday afternoon, with Reece Robson and Valentine Holmes leading the way as North Queensland collected their second win of the season.
Canterbury will see the game as an opportunity missed as they remain anchored ti the bottom of the ladder.
Matt Clements: 5. R Robson, 4. D Watene-Zelezniak, 3. V Holmes, 2. J Granville, 1. F Molo
Will Evans: 5. R Robson, 4. V Holmes, 3. J Granville, 2. F Molo, 1. D Watene-Zelezniak
Dan Nicholls: 5. R Robson, 4. J Granville, 3. D Watene-Zelezniak, 2. V Holmes, 1. F Molo
Jack Blyth: 5. R Robson, 4. V Holmes, 3. D Watene-Zelezniak, 2. F Molo, 1. J Granville
2021 ZERO TACKLE MVP LEADERBOARD
|PLAYER
|1
|Latrell
Mitchell
|19
|73
|2
|Ryan
Papenhuyzen
|5
|65
|3
|William
Kennedy
|1
|61
|4
|Clinton
Gutherson
|13
|59
|5
|Jarome
Luai
|14
|55
|6
|James
Tedesco
|0
|54
|7
|Reed
Mahoney
|7
|53
|8
|David
Fifita
|2
|48
|9
|Brett
Morris
|0
|47
|10
|Nathan
Cleary
|18
|46
