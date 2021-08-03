Sydney Roosters 28 v Parramatta Eels 0

The Roosters dispatched of the Eels with comfort on Thursday night in what was a major victory for one finals contender over the other.

Joseph Manu has hit a great run of form for the Chooks, and was once again the best-afield for Trent Robinson.

JAMES TEDESCO

Fullback Roosters ROUND 20 STATS 1

Try Assists 6

Tackle Breaks 187

All Run Metres

Matt Clements: 5. Joseph Manu, 4. James Tedesco, 3. Sam Walker, 2. Daniel Tupou, 1. Clinton Gutherson

Will Evans: 5. James Tedesco, 4. Joseph Manu, 3. Sam Walker, 2. Angus Crichton, 1. Daniel Tupou

Dan Nichols: 5. J Tedesco, 4. J Manu, 3. A Crichton, 2. S Walker, 1. D Tupou

Jack Blyth: 5. James Tedesco, 4. Joseph Manu, 3. Sam Walker, 2. Daniel Tupou, 1. Angus Crichton

Wests Tigers 16 v NZ Warriors 18

The Warriors edged past the Tigers on Friday in what was a forgettable night for the venture club.

Euan Aitken had a blinder for Auckland club, who will look to keep their finals push alive in the coming weeks.

EUAN AITKEN

Centre Warriors ROUND 20 STATS 2

Tries 1

Line Breaks 163

All Run Metres

Matt Clements: 5. Euan Aitken, 4. Adam Doueih,i 3. Bayley Sironen, 2. Luciano Leilua, 1. Sean O'Sullivan

Will Evans: 5. Euan Aitken, 4. Adam Doueihi, 3. Sean O'Sullivan, 2. Bayley Sironen, 1. Marcelo Montoya

Dan Nichols: 5. E Aitken, 4. A Doueihi, 3. B Sironen, 2. S O'Sullivan, 1. M Montoya

Jack Blyth: 5. Euan Aitken, 4. Adam Doueihi, 3. Bayley Sironen, 2. Sean O'Sullivan, 1. Luciano Leilua

The Broncos handled their Queensland rivals with some ease, as Kotoni Staggs put on a reminder to the rest of the competition that he remains one of the best centres in the NRL.

The loss means the two clubs are separated by just two premiership points as the Cowboys sit in 14th after 19 games.

KOTONI STAGGS

Centre Broncos ROUND 20 STATS 1

LB Assists 2

Tries 2

Line Breaks

Matt Clements: 5. Kotoni Staggs, 4. Jordan Riki, 3. Payne Haas, 2. Tyson Gamble, 1. Keenan Palasia

Will Evans: 5. Kotoni Staggs, 4. Payne Haas, 3. Jordan Riki, 2. Tyson Gamble, 1. Keenan Palasia

Dan Nichols: 5. K Staggs, 4. J Riki, 3. P Haas 2. T Gamble 1. T Niu

Jack Blyth: 5. Kotoni Staggs, 4. Jordan Riki, 3. Payne Haas, 2. Tyson Gamble, 1. Tesi Niu

Newcastle Knights 34 v Canberra Raiders 24

The Knights were emphatic in their clash with the Raiders, which followed a bizarre 24 hours of rescheduling for the NRL.

Kalyn Ponga was exceptional for Newcastle, capping off the win with the final try of the Knights' victory.

KALYN PONGA

Fullback Knights ROUND 20 STATS 1

Tries 2

Try Assists 5

Tackle Breaks

Matt Clements: 5. Kalyn Ponga, 4. Bradman Best, 3. Enari Tuala, 2. Jordan Rapana, 1. David Klemmer

Will Evans: 5. Kalyn Ponga, 4. Bradman Best, 3. Enari Tuala, 2. David Klemmer, 1. Mitch Barnett

Dan Nichols: 5. K Ponga, 4. B Best, 3. E Tuala, 2. D Klemmer, 1. J Rapana

Jack Blyth: 5. Kalyn Ponga, 4. Bradman Best, 3. Enari Tuala, 2. David Klemmer, 1. Jordan Rapana

Melbourne Storm 37 v Penrith Panthers 10

The Storm proved why they should be premiership favourites in 2021, hammering fellow 2020 grand finalists in Penrith.

Jahrome Hughes was electrifying for the Storm, who have taken top spot on the ladder.

JAHROME HUGHES

Fullback Storm ROUND 20 STATS 2

Try Assists 3

Tackle Breaks 68

All Run Metres

Matt Clements: 5. Jahrome Hughes, 4. Harry Grant, 3. Dean Ieremia, 2. Christian Welch, 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen

Will Evans: 5. Jahrome Hughes, 4. Justin Olam, 3. Christian Welch, 2. Dean Ieremia, 1. Harry Grant

Dan Nichols: 5. J Hughes, 4. J Olam, 3. D Ieremia, 2. H Grant, 1. C Welch

Jack Blyth: 5. Jahrome Hughes, 4. Dean Ieremia, 3. Harry Grant, 2. Justin Olam, 1. Christian Welch

St Georgie Illawarra 14 v South Sydney Rabbitohs 50

The Rabbitohs were as dominant as ever in their clash with the Dragons, led by the in-form Cody Walker.

The win further strengthens the Bunnies' push toward the top, while landing a major blow for the Dragons' top-eight credentials.

CODY WALKER

Five-Eighth Rabbitohs ROUND 20 STATS 3

Try Assists 1

Tries 108

Kick Metres

Matt Clements: 5. Cody Walker, 4. Latrell Mitchell, 3. Adam Reynolds, 2. Keaon Koloamatangi, 1. Mark Nicholls

Will Evans: 5. Cody Walker, 4. Latrell Mitchell, 3. Adam Reynolds, 2. Mark Nicholls, 1. Keaon Koloamatangi

Dan Nichols: 5. C Walker, 4. L Mitchell, 3. A Reynolds, 2. M Nicholls, 1. K Koloamatangi

Jack Blyth: 5. Cody Walker, 4. Latrell Mitchell, 3. Mark Nicholls, 2. Adam Reynolds, 1. Keaon Koloamatangi

The Titans and Bulldogs clashed on Monday night under unfamiliar circumstances, with the Queensland club looking as settled as ever.

Ash Taylor had a much-needed dazzling performance, pairing well with Toby Sexton in the halves.

ASHLEY TAYLOR

Five-Eighth Titans ROUND 20 STATS 1

Try Assists 1

Tries 231

Kick Metres

Matt Clements: 5. Ashley Taylor, 4. AJ Brimson, 3. Greg Marzhew, 2. Toby Sexton, 1. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

Will Evans: 5. Ashley Taylor, 4. AJ Brimson, 3. David Fifita, 2. Toby Sexton, 1. Brian Kelly

Dan Nichols: 5. A Taylor. 4. A Brimson, 3. T Fa'asuamaleaui, 2. T Sexton, 1. B Kelly

Jack Blyth: 5. Ashley Taylor, 4. AJ Brimson, 3. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, 2. Toby Sexton, 1. Greg Marzhew

It was the Tom Trbojevic show once again, with the superstar fullback filling the stat sheet against the Sharks.

'Tommy Turbo' led the way for Manly, while partner-in-crime Daly Cherry-Evans also had a major hand in the win.

TOM TRBOJEVIC

Fullback Sea Eagles ROUND 20 STATS 3

Tries 3

Try Assists 15

Tackle Breaks

Matt Clements: 5. Tom Trbojevic, 4. Daly Cherry-Evans, 3. Josh Schuster, 2. William Kennedy, 1. Martin Taupau

Will Evans: 5. Tom Trbojevic, 4. Daly Cherry-Evans, 3. Josh Schuster, 2. William Kennedy, 1. Martin Taupau

Dan Nichols: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. D Cherry-Evans, 3. W Kennedy, 2. J Schuster. 1. M taupau

Jack Blyth: 5. Tom Trbojevic, 4. Daly Cherry-Evans, 3. William Kennedy, 2. Josh Schuster, 1. Taniela Paseka