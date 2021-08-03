Sydney Roosters 28 v Parramatta Eels 0
The Roosters dispatched of the Eels with comfort on Thursday night in what was a major victory for one finals contender over the other.
Joseph Manu has hit a great run of form for the Chooks, and was once again the best-afield for Trent Robinson.
Fullback
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
Matt Clements: 5. Joseph Manu, 4. James Tedesco, 3. Sam Walker, 2. Daniel Tupou, 1. Clinton Gutherson
Will Evans: 5. James Tedesco, 4. Joseph Manu, 3. Sam Walker, 2. Angus Crichton, 1. Daniel Tupou
Dan Nichols: 5. J Tedesco, 4. J Manu, 3. A Crichton, 2. S Walker, 1. D Tupou
Jack Blyth: 5. James Tedesco, 4. Joseph Manu, 3. Sam Walker, 2. Daniel Tupou, 1. Angus Crichton
Wests Tigers 16 v NZ Warriors 18
The Warriors edged past the Tigers on Friday in what was a forgettable night for the venture club.
Euan Aitken had a blinder for Auckland club, who will look to keep their finals push alive in the coming weeks.
Centre
Tries
Line Breaks
All Run Metres
Matt Clements: 5. Euan Aitken, 4. Adam Doueih,i 3. Bayley Sironen, 2. Luciano Leilua, 1. Sean O'Sullivan
Will Evans: 5. Euan Aitken, 4. Adam Doueihi, 3. Sean O'Sullivan, 2. Bayley Sironen, 1. Marcelo Montoya
Dan Nichols: 5. E Aitken, 4. A Doueihi, 3. B Sironen, 2. S O'Sullivan, 1. M Montoya
Jack Blyth: 5. Euan Aitken, 4. Adam Doueihi, 3. Bayley Sironen, 2. Sean O'Sullivan, 1. Luciano Leilua
Brisbane Broncos 37 v North Queensland Cowboys 18
The Broncos handled their Queensland rivals with some ease, as Kotoni Staggs put on a reminder to the rest of the competition that he remains one of the best centres in the NRL.
The loss means the two clubs are separated by just two premiership points as the Cowboys sit in 14th after 19 games.
Centre
LB Assists
Tries
Line Breaks
Matt Clements: 5. Kotoni Staggs, 4. Jordan Riki, 3. Payne Haas, 2. Tyson Gamble, 1. Keenan Palasia
Will Evans: 5. Kotoni Staggs, 4. Payne Haas, 3. Jordan Riki, 2. Tyson Gamble, 1. Keenan Palasia
Dan Nichols: 5. K Staggs, 4. J Riki, 3. P Haas 2. T Gamble 1. T Niu
Jack Blyth: 5. Kotoni Staggs, 4. Jordan Riki, 3. Payne Haas, 2. Tyson Gamble, 1. Tesi Niu
Newcastle Knights 34 v Canberra Raiders 24
The Knights were emphatic in their clash with the Raiders, which followed a bizarre 24 hours of rescheduling for the NRL.
Kalyn Ponga was exceptional for Newcastle, capping off the win with the final try of the Knights' victory.
Fullback
Tries
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
Matt Clements: 5. Kalyn Ponga, 4. Bradman Best, 3. Enari Tuala, 2. Jordan Rapana, 1. David Klemmer
Will Evans: 5. Kalyn Ponga, 4. Bradman Best, 3. Enari Tuala, 2. David Klemmer, 1. Mitch Barnett
Dan Nichols: 5. K Ponga, 4. B Best, 3. E Tuala, 2. D Klemmer, 1. J Rapana
Jack Blyth: 5. Kalyn Ponga, 4. Bradman Best, 3. Enari Tuala, 2. David Klemmer, 1. Jordan Rapana
Melbourne Storm 37 v Penrith Panthers 10
The Storm proved why they should be premiership favourites in 2021, hammering fellow 2020 grand finalists in Penrith.
Jahrome Hughes was electrifying for the Storm, who have taken top spot on the ladder.
Fullback
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
All Run Metres
Matt Clements: 5. Jahrome Hughes, 4. Harry Grant, 3. Dean Ieremia, 2. Christian Welch, 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen
Will Evans: 5. Jahrome Hughes, 4. Justin Olam, 3. Christian Welch, 2. Dean Ieremia, 1. Harry Grant
Dan Nichols: 5. J Hughes, 4. J Olam, 3. D Ieremia, 2. H Grant, 1. C Welch
Jack Blyth: 5. Jahrome Hughes, 4. Dean Ieremia, 3. Harry Grant, 2. Justin Olam, 1. Christian Welch
St Georgie Illawarra 14 v South Sydney Rabbitohs 50
The Rabbitohs were as dominant as ever in their clash with the Dragons, led by the in-form Cody Walker.
The win further strengthens the Bunnies' push toward the top, while landing a major blow for the Dragons' top-eight credentials.
Five-Eighth
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
Matt Clements: 5. Cody Walker, 4. Latrell Mitchell, 3. Adam Reynolds, 2. Keaon Koloamatangi, 1. Mark Nicholls
Will Evans: 5. Cody Walker, 4. Latrell Mitchell, 3. Adam Reynolds, 2. Mark Nicholls, 1. Keaon Koloamatangi
Dan Nichols: 5. C Walker, 4. L Mitchell, 3. A Reynolds, 2. M Nicholls, 1. K Koloamatangi
Jack Blyth: 5. Cody Walker, 4. Latrell Mitchell, 3. Mark Nicholls, 2. Adam Reynolds, 1. Keaon Koloamatangi
Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs 6 v Gold Coast Titans 34
The Titans and Bulldogs clashed on Monday night under unfamiliar circumstances, with the Queensland club looking as settled as ever.
Ash Taylor had a much-needed dazzling performance, pairing well with Toby Sexton in the halves.
Five-Eighth
Try Assists
Tries
Kick Metres
Matt Clements: 5. Ashley Taylor, 4. AJ Brimson, 3. Greg Marzhew, 2. Toby Sexton, 1. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
Will Evans: 5. Ashley Taylor, 4. AJ Brimson, 3. David Fifita, 2. Toby Sexton, 1. Brian Kelly
Dan Nichols: 5. A Taylor. 4. A Brimson, 3. T Fa'asuamaleaui, 2. T Sexton, 1. B Kelly
Jack Blyth: 5. Ashley Taylor, 4. AJ Brimson, 3. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui, 2. Toby Sexton, 1. Greg Marzhew
Cronulla Sharks 22 v Manly Sea Eagles 40
It was the Tom Trbojevic show once again, with the superstar fullback filling the stat sheet against the Sharks.
'Tommy Turbo' led the way for Manly, while partner-in-crime Daly Cherry-Evans also had a major hand in the win.
Fullback
Tries
Try Assists
Tackle Breaks
Matt Clements: 5. Tom Trbojevic, 4. Daly Cherry-Evans, 3. Josh Schuster, 2. William Kennedy, 1. Martin Taupau
Will Evans: 5. Tom Trbojevic, 4. Daly Cherry-Evans, 3. Josh Schuster, 2. William Kennedy, 1. Martin Taupau
Dan Nichols: 5. T Trbojevic, 4. D Cherry-Evans, 3. W Kennedy, 2. J Schuster. 1. M taupau
Jack Blyth: 5. Tom Trbojevic, 4. Daly Cherry-Evans, 3. William Kennedy, 2. Josh Schuster, 1. Taniela Paseka