I've said it before and I will continue to repeat it - recruitment drives can make or break seasons.
We've seen the Bulldogs transform from competition also-rans to Finals competitors mainly due to a season upon season recruitment drive.
Meanwhile the Tigers signed a host of players over the past three seasons and finished last on all three ocassions.
Today we're here to run a look over nine of the 17 NRL teams and their recruitment decisions for 2025.
Some teams will attract average grades due to a lack of activity. Keep in mind that not all teams need to go out and sign five quality players.
That said, below are recruitment grades for the remaining eight teams heading into 2025:
In: Taj Annan, Matt Arthur, Francis Manuleleua, James Schiller
Out: David Armstrong, Jed Cartwright, Tom Jenkins, Myles Martin, Fletcher Myers, Daniel Saifiti, Enari Tuala
Re-signed: Bradman Best, Thomas Cant, Mat Croker, Dane Gagai, Tyson Gamble, Cody Hopwood, Brodie Jones, Dylan Lucas, Jermaine McEwen, Jacob Saifiti
I am a big fan of James Schiller. That is a handy pickup. Matt Arthur could start at nine or, at the very least, be in the mix.
Ultimately though, I don't feel as though the Knights improved enough to head into 2025 with any great degree of optimism.
Daniel Saifiti is the one major out. All the others can be replaced. So the Arthur/Schiller in for Saifiti is probably a draw.
Re-signing-wise, Bradman Best is a massive extension. He is set to become the game's next star in the centres. Brodie Jones and Dylan Lucas are brilliant business while Tyson Gamble is the heart of the Knights.
The Knights missed the Finals last year and really needed to add a starter or two to improve. I just don't see that here. Again, it feels like a season of Ponga or bust.
Grading: D