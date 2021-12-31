2022 is here, and it’s a busy, busy year ahead for rugby league fans.

From the NRL, to two seasons of NRLW, a Rugby League World Cup and the English Super League, rugby league action will stretch from February to November.

Here are all the key dates that you’ll want in your diary for the 12 months ahead.

Friday, February 11 (AEDT): English Super League season starts

For the night owls among rugby league fans in Australia, the English Super League will commence on this morning as St Helens look to make it four crowns on the trot. They play the opening game (Thursday night in the UK) against the Catalan Dragons in a grand final rematch.

Saturday, February 12: Men’s and women’s All Stars matches

The Indigenous All Stars will clash with the Maori All Stars at Commbank Stadium in the traditional season curtain raiser. The women’s match will kick-off at 5:30pm, while the men’s match gets underway at 8:10pm.

Friday, February 18: NRL pre-season fixtures commence

Two weeks of official NRL trials get underway, with all 16 clubs to play two televised matches each.

The full pre-season fixtures (so far) can be viewed here, with clubs still confirming their matches.

Sunday, February 27: NRLW finally kicks off

The NRLW season was postponed due to COVID at the back end of 2021, however, the competition’s new additions will finally get their first game, with the Gold Coast Titans, Newcastle Knights and Parramatta Eels joining the St George Illawarra Dragons, Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos for two seasons this year. All three games on opening day will be held at McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.

Thursday, March 10: NRL season begins

The NRL season will kick off on Thursday, March 10, with the Penrith Panthers set to take on the Manly Sea Eagles in the season opener. The other highlight in the opening round see the Brisbane Broncos face the South Sydney Rabbitohs with Adam Reynolds returning to his old club.

Friday, April 1: Grand final rematch

The Penrith Panthers and South Sydney Rabbitohs will clash for the first time since the grand final on April Fools Day, with the Rabbitohs likely seething at not only their loss, but some of the antics following it… Remember Viliame Kikau singing “Glory Glory?” Yes, we reckon South Sydney might as well.

Saturday, April 9: NRLW Grand Final

The first grand final in the NRLW for the year will be played on this weekend, likely on the Saturday afternoon. It’s unclear whether it will be a stand-alone fixture, or played in line with an NRL match.

Monday, April 18: Easter Monday match

The Parramatta Eels and Wests Tigers are quickly turning playing on Easter Monday into a tradition, and will do so again oin 2022. Kick-off is at 4pm (AEDT).

Monday, April 25: ANZAC Day matches

As per tradition, two matches will be played on Anzac Day, with the St George Illawarra Dragons to host the Sydney Roosters at 4pm, and the Melbourne Storm to host the New Zealand Warriors at 7pm.

Wednesday, June 8: State of Origin 1

The opening State of Origin game sees the series return to Sydney for the first time since 2020, with kick-off scheduled for 8:10pm. It will also be Billy Slater’s first game in charge.

Monday, June 13: Queen’s Birthday match

The St George Illawarra Dragons have been dumped from the public holiday offering in 2022, replaced by the Parramatta Eels who renew their storied rivalry with the Canterbury Bulldogs in front of what should be a big crowd.

Saturday, June 18: The Warriors head home

It’s hardly for certain, but the Warriors and their fans will have pencilled this date into the calendar long ago with a potential first game in Auckland for two and a half years against the Penrith Panthers. Kick-off is at 7:30pm local time, or 5:30pm on the east coast of Australia.

Friday, June 24: Women’s State of Origin

For the last time, the women’s State of Origin will be played in a one-game series. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm, although the venue is yet to be announced.

Sunday, June 26: State of Origin Game 2

It’ll be off to Perth for Game 2 in the series, and the final Origin to be played on a Sunday night before they all switch back to Wednesday’s in 2023. 7:50pm will be the kick-off in this one.

Wednesday, July 13: State of Origin Game 3:

Back to Wednesday night, and back to Suncorp Stadium for a potential decider. We didn’t get there last year, but might just do it this time around. Kick-off at 8:10pm.

Saturday, August 20: NRLW kicks-off… Again

The second instalment of the NRLW for the year will kick-off on this weekend. Fixtures are yet to be confirmed, however, it’s thought the grand final will be played in line with the men’s grand final, meaning the competition will need to start on this weekend.

Friday, September 2: Tentative opening of the Sydney Football Stadium

The Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs are touted to square off in the final round of the season in what should be the opening of the new Sydney Football Stadium.

Friday, September 9: NRL finals time!

The NRL finals are finally here. Need we say more?

Sunday, September 25 (AEDT): English Super League grand final

Can St Helens make it four in a row? All will be revealed in another Saturday night (UK time) decider for the English Super League.

Sunday, October 2: NRL grand final

In what should be a return to the traditional format at Stadium Australia in Homebush, the State Challenge and NRLW grand finals will be played on the same day before a twilight men’s decider that evening.

Sunday, October 16 (AEDT): Rugby League World Cup time!

The Rugby League World Cup gets underway on the Saturday night in the United Kingdom. Australia’s matches will see them play Fiji in Leeds, Scotland in Coventry and Italy at St Helens on the 16th, 22nd and 30th of October respectively with all games taking place in the early hours of the morning (Australian time) thanks to the time difference.

Sunday, November 20 (AEDT): Rugby League World Cup final

The final game of the year, and the Rugby League World Cup final will be played at 4pm on Saturday in England which translates to 3am on Sunday morning on the east coast of Australia.