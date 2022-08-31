Sources claim young Wests Tigers half Jock Madden is heading to the Penrith Panthers next season.

With the loss of backup half Sean O'Sullivan to the Dolphins next season, Penrith is rightly looking for someone new to fill in over the Origin period in 2023, with Nathan Cleary at the very least a certainty to be picked for the Blues.

It's logical, too, for the Tigers to let him go as Luke Brooks, Jackson Hastings, and Adam Doueihi all remain on the books for next season and amass over $2 million between them.

The move of Madden to the Panthers has been reported previously, and follows comments made earlier this week suggesting he will exit the Tigers at the end of the season as he looks to further his career, with the Western Weekender's Peter Lang reporting the deal is done now for the move to Penrith.

I’m hearing that 22 year-old Tigers half JOCK MADDEN will be a Panther in 2023. The length of the contract is still not known but several sources have told me that the deal is as good as done. #PantherPride pic.twitter.com/4usS5i0sHF — Peter Lang (@PeterVLang) August 30, 2022

Madden made his debut in 2021 and has played 13 games this season with little success in a poor Tigers side. Despite this, he remains an interesting talent who could quickly spike into form under a coach like Ivan Cleary.

Madden will join current teammate Luke Garner in making the switch and undergo a drastic change of fortune as he heads to the base of the mountains.

The pair will be exiting yet another Wests rebuild to head to the greener Penrith pastures born of the dominance they have built over the last few seasons.

In good news for Tigers fans, this rebuild begins with Apisai Koroisau heading back in the other direction in hopes of adding an extra element to their attack.