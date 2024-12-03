Nikora Williams, one of the best young players at the Cronulla Sharks, has earned an impressive honour that sees him join an impressive list of Olympic champions and former and current NRL players.

An Australian Schoolboys representative, Williams is a highly-touted centre and has been involved in the Sharks pathways system since the age of 14, which has seen him play in the Harold Matthews Cup, SG Ball Cup and Jersey Flegg Cup.

Joining an impressive list of sporting champions such as Ian Thorpe (swimming), Steve Waugh (cricket), Blake Green (NRL), Nick Flanagan (golf) and Zac Lomax (NRL), Williams has been awarded the Val Lembit Memorial Trophy for the Most Outstanding Male Representative at the NSW Combined High School Sports Awards.

The future NRL player has also earned the NSW CHS Blue - an award recognising those who have represented their state with distinction.

"It's an honour to get it. I'm very grateful because there a lot of names there like Ian Thorpe and Zac Lomax who have won that award," Williams said

"Hearing my name get called out was a very pleasant surprise."

An Aquinas Colts junior, Williams is a student of Endeavour Sports High and is looking to take the next step in the 2025 season as he attempts to get closer to making his NRL first-grade debut.

"He absolutely loved the team, the Endeavour Rugby League Program and the school. He's left a mark that will last well after he leaves," Sharks junior rep coach Dave Howlett added via Sharks Media.

"The thing that sets him apart from other boys is his will to win and the fact he'll do whatever it takes on the field to help his team achieve.

"He's tenacious and competitive. I coached him at school and the Sharks, and he had exactly the same passion for both teams. He just loves being part of a team environment and trying to inspire other people.

"I'm really hopeful he'll blossom into an NRL player and a great team member at that level too.

"We're proud as a program and a school that we've played a role in his development as a person and player and we look forward to following his journey.”