Manly Sea Eagles' Jersey Flegg Players' Player for 2023, Jamie Humphreys, has secured a one-year contract with the club that will see him there in 2024.

The talented youngster will join the club's Top 30 roster after a great last season in the lower-grades shifting between the halves and hooker roles.

Spending the majority of 2023 in the Jersey Flegg, Humphreys would go on to play in nine games for the Blacktown Workers in the NSW Cup - the feeder club of the Manly Sea Eagles.

Only 21, he will be eager to challenge Lachlan Croker and Gordon Chan Kum Tong for the number nine jersey as next season rapidly approaches.

“I feel Jamie's best position going forward is at hooker. We transitioned him halfway through this year and put him back to Jersey Flegg to learn his trade," Anthony Seibold said.

“Jamie was a very consistent player in that grade and was rewarded with playing NSW Cup, sharing the hooking role with Gordon Chan Kum Tong.

"We have got high hopes for Jamie. He has progressed well since he made the change.

"If Jamie can have a full pre-season now as a number nine and gets an opportunity in the trials, we feel he can continue to improve and challenge Lachlan Croker and ‘Gordie' for our NRL number nine position in 2024.

“It was a good positional change for him and I feel like that is his best avenue to play first grade in the NRL.”