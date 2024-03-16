The Manly Sea Eagles have confirmed Zac Fulton's time at the club has come to an immediate end, with the club granting him a release from the remainder of his playing contract.

Fulton, who is a third-generation Sea Eagle being the son of Scott and grandson of Immortal Bob, was touted for big things as a second-rower or lock at the Sea Eagles.

Despite that, he has only managed a single game in the top grade, making his debut in the infamous pride jersey boycott game against the Sydney Roosters in 2022.

Manly confirmed in a statement that Fulton will join the Bradford Bulls following his release where he will see out the year in the second tier of the English system as the famous club push for promotion back to the Super League.

The release followed a request from Fulton's management, and CEO Tony Mestrov said the club wish him the best.

“We wish Zac all the very best with the next chapter of his rugby league journey and thank him for all of his efforts at Manly,'' said Sea Eagles CEO Tony Mestrov said in a club statement confirming Fulton's exit.

Fulton, who played in the pre-season game for the Indigenous All Stars against the Maori All Stars in this pre-season, has shown plenty of promise at reserve grade level, and there is little doubt he will be in with a shot at returning to the NRL in the future following his stint in England.