The Castleford Tigers have confirmed the signing of Newcastle Knights youngster Brock Greacen on a two-year deal.

He will link up with the English Super League club at the start of the 2026 season and remain with them until at least the end of the 2027 campaign.

The 23-year-old prop made his NRL debut with the Knights recently having progressed through the club's pathways before taking to the field with the top grade in Round 15.

Noted for his ball running, the Tigers are thrilled with the contract being signed.

“I'm over the moon to have been able to bring Brock to the Tigers for the 2026 & 2027 season," the club's head of rugby Chris Chester said in a statement confirming the news.

"Brock is a young, hungry middle that has come highly recommended by a couple of my old teammates Blake Green and Michael Dobson at the Newcastle Knights.

"He is a hardworking middle that can also play edge. His effort levels both sides of the ball are second to none and I can't wait to start working with Brock in pre-season.”

The young prop said he was excited to be making the move.

“I'm really excited to be joining the club, I've heard some really good things about the fans, and the atmosphere over there, I can't wait to get over there and play in front of the fans," he said.

In his single NRL appearance, he made 52 metres in 16 minutes.