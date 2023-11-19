Sydney Roosters young gun Siua Wong has confirmed his future, signing a new contract with the club.

His new deal with the Roosters represents a two-year contract extension, and means he will be a Rooster until at least the end of 2026 given he was already contracted through next season.

The extension is a major boost for the Roosters - Wong broke out in first-grade during 2023 and was a key part of their victories during the finals series, but he has been rated as one of the game's best up and coming players for a lengthy period.

The Fijian representative, who made his World Cup debut during the 2022 World Cup in England, is only 20 years of age, but will likely cement a starting role during 2024 despite only having ten games under his belt.

Wong's NRL debut didn't come until Round 18 against the Manly Sea Eagles, however, he started seven straight games from Round 23, including finals matches against the Sharks and Storm.

It was the game against the Sharks which was Wong's best in first-grade to date, crashing over for a try, making 31 tackles and running 122 metres in his 71 minutes on the park to go with three offloads.

Wong said he loves the Roosters and paid credit to coach Trent Robinson.

“I've loved the Roosters since the day I joined the Club as a young teenager. I've found a home here and I'm proud to wear the Roosters jersey every chance I get,” Wong said.

“I'm so lucky to be coached by Trent and to be mentored by the senior players at the Club. I still have a lot of improvement in me and I'm looking forward to continuing to work hard to keep developing as a player, and also as a person."

Robinson said Wong's development at the club has been fantastic.

“I've loved watching Siua's growth in confidence not only as a player, but also within the squad, over the last few years,” Robinson said.

“Whatever he is tasked with, whether it be at training or to do with his studies, he gives his all, and it's exciting for the Roosters to know that he will continue to be part of the next generation we have progressing through the ranks together."