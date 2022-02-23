The St George Illawarra Dragons have confirmed Max Feagai won't be available for selection at the start of the season, with the young gun centre suffering a high-grade syndesmosis injury and fractured fibula.

Feagai was taken from the field during the second half of Sunday evening's trial against the Parramatta Eels.

In a statement, the club confirmed the youngster - who was set to fight for a position in the Dragons' best 17 from Round 1 - will miss "an extended period."

"Dragons NRL outside back Max Feagai will be out for an extended period due to a fractured fibula and high-grade syndesmosis injury," the statement read.

"Feagai, who suffered the double blow in the Dragons' last start trial win over the Eels, is surgery bound. A return-to-play timeframe is yet to be established."

The NRL Physio on Twitter, in explaining the injury, said the usual recovery time is around eight to ten weeks, with the grade of the injury and surgery setting him back from returning.

Worst fears confirmed for Max Feagai with scans revealing of a high grade syndesmosis injury & fibula fracture. Will undergo surgery with official recovery time to be determined; but likely to be at least 8-10 weeks — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) February 23, 2022

It's a bitter blow for the youngster, who managed four games in first grade last year and struggled throughout with injuries.

He scored two tries in those games, adding 88 metres per game and showing glimpses of his enormous potential, with both Max and brother Mat touted as the future of the club in the outside backs alongside goal-kicking centre Zac Lomax and star fullback Tyrell Sloan.

If Feagai was to return in eight weeks, it would likely mean he would be available for selection once again from Round 6, when the Dragons are slated to play the Knights, with the Anzac Day clash against the Roosters to follow the week after that battle.