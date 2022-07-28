Luke Brooks' season could be over after suffering a potentially serious calf injury at training on Wednesday.

The embattled star has been under fire this season after struggling to perform on a consistent basis for the club, with the Tigers sitting at the bottom of the table alongside the Gold Coast Titans.

The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting that Brooks has already been ruled out of this weekend's game and won't travel north to Brisbane with his teammates for Sunday's clash.

It's understood he will now have scans on the calf to ascertain the seriousness of the injury, but could have played his last game for the season with just six weeks remaining in the regular season.

The report suggests he could be sidelined for between four and six weeks, with the Tigers then unwilling to rush him back early from injury.

The Tigers will have two options to replace Brooks for the clash in Brisbane and in the coming weeks, and it will be intriguing as to which way Brett Kimmorley goes.

Brooks could simply be replaced by Jackson Hastings, who has moved to lock allowing for Adam Doueihi to claim the number six jersey.

That would also allow Joe Ofahengaue - who has been one of the club's best this year - to move back to the 13 jumper from prop, where he played the last two games in losses against the Gold Coast Titans and North Queensland Cowboys.

However, the other option is to bring Jock Madden back into the side at halfback and play him alongside Doueihi.

The case of Madden is an intriguing one, with the young halfback who is highly rated still yet to decide his future.

He is off-contract at the end of the season, and while it's understood the Tigers want to keep the 22-year-old, they can't guarantee the amount of playing time he is chasing. He has been previously linked with a move to either the Canberra Raiders or Dolphins, although at this stage it's unlikely he'd find more playing time at either club than he would the Tigers.

He could well find himself back in the side on Sunday with the injury to Brooks however, with the club yet to confirm their replacement.

They may not do so until 7:35pm (AEST) on Friday evening - 24 hours before kick-off in the Queensland capital.