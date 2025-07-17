The South Sydney Rabbitohs' season from hell is set to continue with reports suggesting Latrell Mitchell's season could be over.

The Rabbitohs already have a long injury list, with all of Cody Walker, Campbell Graham, Davvy Moale and Brandon Smith added to it recently, and none of the quartet are a guarantee to play again this season.

That comes with a number of players, led by Mikaele Ravalawa and Jayden Sullivan, as well as Cameron Murray, who hasn't played a game this year, all sidelined.

Mitchell, per a News Corp report, has suffered a quadriceps injury at training on Thursday.

It's understood that, at a minimum, he will miss a month, but with only seven games left (across eight weeks given a Round 26 bye), they may simply decide to shut Mitchell down for the year given finals remain a distant, and potentially impossible, prospect by the time he would be fit.

Mitchell will undoubtedly want to return, but the Rabbitohs may move towards prioritising 2026 already given their injury toll.

It's unclear who will replace him at this stage, however, Alex Johnston moving from the wing to fullback seems the most likely option, with Isaiah Tass then moving from the centres to the wing, and Euan Aitken from the second-row to the centres.

18th man Liam Le Blanc would then likely land a spot in the forward pack.

The other option for South Sydney would be to hand a debut to Ammaron Gudgeon, a young fullback who has been through systems in Melbourne and at the Dragons. He has been named in jersey number 22 this week for a clash with the Penrith Panthers.

Jye Gray is due back from a broken thumb in Round 23, and will likely take over from Mitchell at the back then.