The Melbourne Storm have confirmed representative winger Xavier Coates will undergo Achilles surgery in the coming weeks following extensive medical assessments.

The procedure is expected to sideline Coates for at least three months, with the club hopeful he can return around Round 10.

Storm Director of Football Frank Ponissi spoke out on the injury.

"Xavier has put in a huge amount of work across pre-season and has been able to make positive steps in his recovery" he said.

“Unfortunately, he has not been able to progress as we would have hoped, and with the season fast approaching, surgery has been determined as the best course of action.

“While it is disappointing for Xavier, we know he will approach the next phase of his rehab with his usual professionalism and hard work, supported by our outstanding medical and performance staff.”

The setback comes as Melbourne remains locked in a legal battle to secure the signature of Zac Lomax, adding further intrigue to the club's backline plans for the season ahead.