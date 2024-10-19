Queensland Origin winger and new Kangaroos debutant Xavier Coates has become the target of online abuse following his decision to represent Australia in the Pacific Championships, rather than continuing with Papua New Guinea (PNG), where he made his international debut.

The backlash from passionate PNG fans has prompted Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga and vice-captain Harry Grant to step in and defend Coates' decision, appealing for understanding and support.

Coates, born in PNG but raised in Australia, first represented the Kumuls in 2019. Since then, he has become a key figure in the NRL and a representative for Queensland in State of Origin.

Embed from Getty Images

His inclusion in the Kangaroos squad for the Pacific Championships has sparked controversy, with some fans questioning his loyalty.

Teammate Harry Grant praised the significance of Coates choosing represent both sides of his heritage.

“He is going all right, he is a lovely bloke,” said Grant.

“Hopefully the Papua New Guinea people can see where Xavier's coming from and stand side-by-side with him and celebrate his journey with the Kangaroos in the Pacific Championships. We're playing Tonga and New Zealand, we're not facing PNG, so hopefully they can support the Kangaroos in those matches.”

“It's so special that Xavier has had the opportunity to represent his mum's side. She's a proud Papua New Guinean lady and now he gets to represent his father's side. I'm hoping a lot of those PNG people can support Xavier on his journey in a Kangaroos jersey.”

Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga echoed Grant's sentiments, expressing pride in Coates' decision to play for Australia while acknowledging his connection to PNG.

“We all come from different backgrounds. We're all multicultural. Xavier is very proud of his Australian heritage on his father's side. He has played 10 Origin games for Queensland and was brought up on the Gold Coast. He is passionate about Papua New Guinea but wants to put the green and gold jersey on. That's something he's aspired to his whole life."

“We're more than happy to have him around. He hasn't been available the last couple of years because of injury but he deserves to be here. He is just as proud of his PNG culture as he is of his green and gold culture.”