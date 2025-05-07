Wests Tigers veteran Brent Naden has backed teammate Heath Mason for a bright future in the NRL as the youngster runs off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season.

One of the next generation of players coming through the Wests Tigers system, Mason has continued to evolve his game over the past few years, which has seen him progress from the Harold Matthews Cup to the top grade, and he is only 19 years old.

Notable on the field for donning a white headgear, he has been likened to a Connor Watson-type player and has shown that he can exceed a high level.

This saw him named in the 2023 Australian Schoolboys squad alongside teammates Lachlan Galvin and Luke Laulilii.

Primarily used as a fullback during his time in the NRL, Mason has only been playing in the position for a couple of years, having grown up in the halves during his junior career but has excelled when given the opportunity to play in first-grade.

Speaking about Mason, Brent Naden backed the young utility back to be patient but believes that he will have a bright future in the NRL.

"He works really hard. He is behind Jahream [Bula] but I think if he is patient, (then) his time will come," Naden said.

"He showed us last year what he can do and at the start of the season in Round 1 with his skills and talent

"He is a good young player. Good young kid and comes from a good family and hope we get him back on the paddock soon and I will be able to play some football with him."

One of seven players off-contract at the Wests Tigers, Mason recently spoke about his future to Zero Tackle, revealing that he would love to remain at the club where he has played eight matches since his debut in Round 15 last year against the Gold Coast Titans.

"Obviously want to get an extension there, so just want to keep playing some good consistent footy and hopefully that want to keep me around but we'll see what happens next," Mason told Zero Tackle.

"Making my debut last year, it all came pretty quick, but to get the opportunity, that's what you want to do as a kid, and it's a dream come true.

"Having all your family supporting you and to see them all happy and all the boys around you happy and to get the win on debut too was the best feeling ever.

"You can't explain it, and it was amazing, very special, and it was good to get a couple more games there towards the end of the season and hopefully just keep building and developing on my game, working on my flaws and just try and get better."