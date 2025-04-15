Attempting to cement a regular spot in the first-grade team off the interchange bench as a utility, youngster Heath Mason has addressed his future at the Wests Tigers as he runs off-contract at the end of the 2025 season.

One of the next generation of players coming through the Wests Tigers system, Mason has continued to evolve his game over the past few years, which has seen him progress from the Harold Matthews Cup to the top grade, and he is only 19 years old.

With Lachlan Galvin now confirmed not to be at the Wests Tigers beyond the 2026 NRL season - and he may even be released earlier - the club will now turn their attention to retaining the other players in the squad, such as his former 2022 Western Suburbs Magpies Harold Matthews Cup premiership-winner teammate.

One of seven players off-contract at the Wests Tigers, Mason spoke about his future, revealing that he would love to remain at the club where he has played eight matches since his debut in Round 15 last year against the Gold Coast Titans.

Sources speaking on the condition of anonymity told Zero Tackle in August last year that the club opened talks with the fullback over a new contract, but it is unknown if these have continued to progress.

"Obviously want to get an extension there, so just want to keep playing some good consistent footy and hopefully that want to keep me around but we'll see what happens next," Mason told Zero Tackle.

"Making my debut last year, it all came pretty quick, but to get the opportunity, that's what you want to do as a kid, and it's a dream come true.

"Having all your family supporting you and to see them all happy and all the boys around you happy and to get the win on debut too was the best feeling ever.

"You can't explain it, and it was amazing, very special, and it was good to get a couple more games there towards the end of the season and hopefully just keep building and developing on my game, working on my flaws and just try and get better."

Primarily used as a fullback during his time in the NRL, Mason has only been playing in the position for a couple of years, having grown up in the halves during his junior career.

Notable on the field for donning a white headgear, he has been likened to a Connor Watson-type player and has shown that he can exceed a high level, which saw him named in the 2023 Australian Schoolboys squad alongside teammates Lachlan Galvin and Luke Laulilii.

"When I was growing up, I played in the halves and only started playing fullback about two years ago," Mason added.

"I'm enjoying playing fullback there and with Jahream [Bula] there. I just want to keep developing my game, but also I want to push for that role as a 14 and to come on and sort of be able to play anywhere for the team.

"If I'm playing halves or playing fullback, I'm happy to play wherever."