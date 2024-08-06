The Wests Tigers have opened up contract discussions with a young gun as they look to move off the bottom of the ladder in the coming seasons.

Notable on the field for donning white headgear, Heath Mason has made four NRL appearances with the Tigers since his debut in Round 15 against the Gold Coast Titans and is expected to extend his tenure with the club.

Sources with knowledge of the situation, talking on the condition of anonymity, told Zero Tackle that the Wests Tigers have opened talks with Mason over a new contract.

One of the Tigers' next generation of players, Mason will move to a development contract next season after spending this season on a train and trial contract.

However, he will be free to negotiate with rival teams come November 1 as he runs off-contract at the end of the 2025 NRL season.

"I always wanted to play for the Tigers," he told Zero Tackle earlier this season.

"Growing up, playing all my juniors for Western Suburbs there (and) seeing all the boys come through, obviously (saw) me want to sort of stay.

"I know my mates, I know the boys here, so that was the main reason, just to stay around the people I know and I was really enjoying it here so you stay where you're loving it."

Named in the U18s Australian Schoolboys team in 2023 alongside fellow teammates Lachlan Galvin and Luke Laulilii, Mason became the seventh player from the famed 2022 Western Suburbs Harold Matthews Cup premiership-winning team to play in the NRL for the Tigers.

A St Gregory's College product and Wests Tigers fan growing up, he has been likened to a Connor Watson-type player, being able to play multiple positions at a high level but prefers to play in the fullback position.