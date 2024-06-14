Donning a white headgear, rookie Heath Mason will make his NRL debut this weekend for the Wests Tigers as he looks to make a name for himself in the first-grade arena.

A standout in the junior representative levels, Mason is coming off an amazing 12 months that saw him make his Jersey Flegg and NSW Cup debut for the Wests Tigers, be selected into the Australian Schoolboys team and win the ASSRL Championship as captain.

A St Gregory's College product and Wests Tigers fan growing up, he has been likened to a Connor Watson-type player, being able to play multiple positions at a high level, and will likely find himself entering the game from the interchange bench on Saturday against the Gold Coast Titans.

Earlier this season, Zero Tackle was lucky enough to chat with Mason about a range of topics, including his dream of one day playing in the NRL (which has now become a reality), the players who have helped with his development, his heroes and the importance of his parents.

Sitting on the sidelines just a few weeks ago with a hand injury, Mason told this masthead that he didn't want to look too far ahead and didn't even know when he would be back on the field. Fast-forward a few weeks, and Mason will run out onto the NRL field for the first time in less than 28 hours.

"The dream is to play in the NRL and debut for the Tigers, so if that was to happen, I'd be very happy and couldn't complain," he told Zero Tackle a few weeks back.

"I always wanted to play for the Tigers.

"Fullback is probably my main position at the moment that I want to play but I can play as halfback and a few other positions."

"Benji (was my role model)," he added.

"I did like a few other players from different club like Jonathan Thurston and Ben Barba but Benji Marshall was probably the one at the Tigers - he was pretty freaky."

Speaking to Zero Tackle about who has helped him the most at the club. Mason credited not only Jahream Bula and Apisai Koroisau but also Brent Naden and Jayden Sullivan.

Naden and Sullivan have been linked with overseas clubs in the Super League recently and reports emerged that they have both been granted permission to leave the club. However, Sullivan insisted that he will see out the remainder of his contract with the Wests Tigers.

While their future may be uncertain, both players will definitely be supporting Mason for his first match in the NRL.

"I feel the boys have sort of taken me under their wing. Obviously, Jahream Bula, who plays the same position," Mason continued.

"He's really been helping me with a few things but a few boys like Brent Naden, Bud Sullivan, they've really took me under like their little brother.

One of the best junior talents in the SG Ball Cup and the Australian Schoolboys tournament, Mason's own future was clouded in uncertainty last season before agreeing to remain at Concord until the end of the 2025 season.

While he is on a train and trial contract this season, he will be moved to a development contract for the 2025 season.

"Growing up, playing all my juniors for Western Suburbs there (and) seeing all the boys come through, obviously (saw) me want to sort of stay.

"I know my mates, I know the boys here, so that was the main reason, just to stay around the people I know and I was really enjoying it here so you stay where you're loving it."

Named in the U18s Australian Schoolboys team in 2023 alongside fellow Wests Tigers players Lachlan Galvin and Luke Laulilii, Mason explained how important his parents have been to his success and thanked them for all their hard work in helping him.

Set to make his first-grade debut on Saturday afternoon at Leichhardt Oval against the Gold Coast Titans, Mason's parents, family and friends will all likely be in attendance to watch him run out onto the NRL field for the very first time.

"They've made me the person I am today. Dad, growing up, was my coach until I was U12s, so he really helped me with those first few years of just the basics of footy.

"And Mum, when you get home, she's got dinner ready for me, and she's taking me to training when I'm injured, taking me to all different appointments and stuff.

"They've really helped me become the person I am today and helped me excel in football and whatnot, so I'm very happy with that."