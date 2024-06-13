For the first time since being linked with an early release from his contract with the Wests Tigers, Jayden Sullivan has broken his silence on the situation and insisted he is "not going anywhere".

In the first season of a four-year contract with the Wests Tigers, Sullivan's future has been clouded in uncertainty since being axed to the NSW Cup - before being called back up to the team.

Only 22, rumours recently emerged that CEO Shane Richardson was trying to offload him out of the club, along with other players.

Then, earlier this week, The Herald reported that he and centre Brent Naden were granted permission to leave the club despite being contracted, and that the club had come to an agreement with the Salford Red Devils in the Super League for his services.

However, Sullivan has broken his silence on the exit rumours, stating he won't be leaving the Tigers anytime soon and that he will remain at the club for the next four years until his contract expires.

“100 per cent, I don't plan on going anywhere anytime soon,” Sullivan told The Sydney Morning Herald.

“I'm a Wests Tiger for the next four years, that's what I plan on doing. Personally, I don't think anything has changed …

“At the end of the day we are all human, and it probably does take an effect on me. But I've got a really good support base around me, my Dad has been my biggest supporter ever since I was born.

"My sisters have good shoulders to lean on if you ever need someone to talk to. Everyone in the NRL looks after each other.

“It's been tough, but it will only make me stronger.”

Embed from Getty Images

Revealing that he will remain at the club for the remainder of his contract, Sullivan is hoping to cement a regular spot in the starting halves and is aiming to play alongside three-time premiership winner Jarome Luai in 2025.

However, he will have to contend with veteran Aidan Sezer, rookies Latu Fainu and Lachlan Galvin, and the returning Adam Doueihi.

“100 per cent,” he added. “Everyone wants to play first grade and I feel like our results aren't showing. “Our efforts are there week in and week out. That's what I want to do, play my best footy and be in the starting 17. “The lads we have coming [Luai and Panthers teammate Sunia Turuva] next year are experienced players. They've won three premierships in a row, done everything in the game.