The Melbourne Storm have confirmed the re-signing of workhorse forward Josh King on a two-year deal through to the end of 2027.

Off-contract at the end of 2025 originally, the forward has been able to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1, but has instead committed to the Storm.

A key cog in Craig Bellamy's middle third rotiation, King provides stability and balance to a side possessing plenty of punch, with the likes of Nelson Asofa-Solomona and Tui Kamikamica joined by new off-season recruit Stefano Utoikamanu.

King has also been part of the Storm's leadership group for the last two years, now with 78 games under his beld since 2022.

“Josh is a tremendous Storm person. He's an incredibly hard-working player and a great leader who has driven our standards on and off the field. We're pleased to have his Storm future confirmed until 2027 and look forward to his ongoing impact," the club's director of football Frank Ponissi said in a statement announcing the re-signing of the forward.

King, who debuted for the Newcastle Knights where he played the first 78 games of his career and can play at either lock or prop, is now a veteran of more than 150 NRL games and said the club is like family.

“I'm thrilled to extend my time at Storm for another two years,” King said.

“The Club has become like a second family, and I couldn't imagine playing anywhere else. I'm grateful for the trust and support the Club has shown me since arriving, and I'm eager to repay that faith. I look forward to achieving many more milestones in the Storm jersey.”

King's two-year extension will take him past 100 games for the club, and likely 200 games in the NRL.