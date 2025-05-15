A double from Olivia Kernick has seen the NSW Blues claim their maiden Women's State of Origin series victory in fine fashion after years of disappointing defeats against arch-rivals, the QLD Maroons.

Queensland's first loss in New South Wales since 2019, the Blues forwards, particularly reigning Dally M medallist Olivia Kernick, led the state to an inspirational 26-6 win as John Strange enjoyed the winning spoils in his first year as head coach in wet and rainy conditions.

In a match that started in controversy, the Blues controlled the clash and were easily the best team on the ground. Meanwhile, their opponents made easy, simple ball-handling mistakes and failed to take advantage of their opportunities.

Within the opening five minutes, 'The Bunker' was already at the forefront after they decided to overturn referee Belinda Sharpe's on-field decision and hand the try to Tamika Upton after it was determined that Olivia Kernick knocked the ball on rather than grounding it in the in-goal area.

However, the controversial decision seemed to fuel the Blues who continued to control possession and score the next two tries through Simaima Taufa and Kernick before the half-time break.

Both forwards burst through the defence from over 20-metres away from the try-line and took on multiple defenders on both occasions.

With Kernick's handling error having handed the Maroons their opening try, she made up for it after throwing a dummy before breaking through the defence line and fending off fullback Tamika Upton in eerily semblance.

Continuing her red-hot from Game 1, winger Jayme Fressard once again showed why she deserved to be selected by coach John Strange, crossing the line for her third try in two matches.

Strange's controversial decision at the time to overlook Jillaroos winger Jakiya Whitfeld seemingly paid off, with the Roosters flyer set to be an Origin mainstay for years to come.

Not to be outdone by her wing counterpart, Jaime Chapman also crossed the line in the second half, taking on Upton in a one-on-one situation that saw the Queenslander injure herself and leave the field.

As the rain continued to pour down onto Allianz Stadium in front of a crowd of over 16,000, Kernick sealed the victory with her second, capping off a remarkable 12 months for the forward that has seen her win the NRLW Premiership and win the 2024 NRLW Dally M Medal.

TALKING POINTS

Did 'The Bunker' get it right?

In yet another rugby league match, 'The Bunker' is set to be at the forefront of the news cycle. Less than five minutes into the game, 'The Bunker' was already involved in a controversial decision by handing Queensland the opening try.

Overturning the on-field decision of no-try, 'The Bunker' determined that Olivia Kernick knocked the ball on and due to this she did not ground the ball correctly.

The decision not only surprised fans but also the players, as both teams were setting up for a drop-out.

Chapman, Sergis, Upton sustain injuries

As the Blues celebrate the victory over the next few days, they (as well as the player's respective NRLW teams) will still sweat on the availability of winger Jaime Chapman and centre Jessica Sergis.

Failing to return to the field after half-time, the status of Sergis is undetermined at the moment. Meanwhile, Chapman exited the field with 15 minutes to go in the clash with a supposed leg injury.

Brisbane Broncos NRLW recruit Tamika Upton also suffered an injury to her lower body after Chapman crossed her legs with some exceptional footwork to score.

End of an Era?

Entering the final season of her NRLW contract, Maroons halfback Ali Brigginshaw has seemingly played her final Women's State of Origin match after making her debut in 2009.

Just like Game 1 in Brisbane, the veteran failed to get involved in attack and made simple mistakes with Queensland, instead playing their attack through five-eighth Tarryn Aiken.

Heading into a dead rubber for Game 3 in Newcastle, coach Tanee Norris may opt to drop Brigginshaw in favour another option as they prepare for the 2026 series and beyond.