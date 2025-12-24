Former NRL forward and cult hero Willie Mason has revealed an acting debut 'fell in his lap'.

The now 45-year-old who played almost 300 NRL games for the Sydney Roosters, Canterbury Bulldogs, North Queensland Cowboys, Newcastle Knights and Manly Sea Eagles throughout a career spanning more than a decade and a half is set to make his acting debut in the upcoming action comedy Sunny Nights.

The TV series, which will launch on Boxing Day on Stan also features Will Forte and D'Arcy Carden.

Mason, speaking to News.com.au, said he never had aspirations to be an actor, but said director Trent O'Donnell vouched for him.

“I didn't have any aspirations to be an actor until this landed in my lap. But it's not a small part, and I was touched by Trent having this vote of confidence in me – he really went out on a limb for me, and had to vouch for me over in the US,” Mason told the publication.

Mason, who is one of the NRL's great cult heroes and played 13 State of Origins for New South Wales, 24 Tests for Australia and another 3 for Tonga, will play a character in Sydney's criminal underworld throughout the series.