Regarding finals footy, the North Queensland Cowboys have been the most inconsistent team in recent times.

The last time they made the finals in consecutive seasons was back in 2017, and not to mention, since Todd Payten's arrival, they have only made the top eight twice.

It has left a lot to be desired for a squad with talent such as Tom Dearden, Jeremiah Nanai and Jason Taumalolo.

Former NRL star Corey Parker believes Payten is under immense pressure heading into this season.

Speaking on SEN, Parker believes that if the side fixes their defensive inconsistencies, more success will come their way, but isn't sure that success will come as early as 2026

"They've got a squad at the moment, which would suggest that with some young stars coming through with another pre-season under the belt, they can make a run for finals," Parker told SENQ Breakfast.

"Will they play? I'm not so sure.

"Nothing over the last four or five years has given me enough substance for me to confidently say that they'll play semi-final football."

The Cowboys kick off their season in Las Vegas against the Newcastle Knights, followed by a trip to Sydney to take on the Wests Tigers in what will be a crucial opening two games for Todd Payten's future in Townsville.