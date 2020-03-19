With the NRL set to be played behind closed doors from round 2 onwards, there are plenty of questions. The main being, just how will the game fare without fans?

The obvious answer is that it simply won’t be the same, because it won’t.

There is nothing like the roar of the crowd when the home team runs out. The cheers upon kick off, that first hit up, reminding the referee that they’ve “been doing it all day.”

That’s all from this weekend, possibly for the entire season. Unfortunately nobody knows right now.

Quite frankly given the fact that the NBA, Superleague and other major sporting competitions around the world have suspended play, with the XFL even calling off their season, we’re lucky to see any play at all.

One question, that probably isn’t overly important considering, yet is still worth asking, is how will the lack of crowd noise and atmosphere effect the standard of play?

We’re entering unknown conditions here. For all the jokes re crowds at Roosters regular seasons games, the atmosphere is always a big selling point of our game.

Even the pre-season trial between the Sharks and Manly, attended by 1200 people from memory, was made better by the crowd.

Crowds make the game a better spectacle, but do they have any effect on the actual game? All the talk is that players train in front of no fans, so playing shouldn’t be that different.

I’m not so sure, at least initially.

There is no doubt that the roar of the crowd can lift players. They say as much every post game interview. Cliche or not, you can’t tell me that adrenaline doesn’t push players that little bit harder?

It’s only natural that you put in a little bit more when someone is watching, even if just for your ego.

Take the fans away and it’s not inconceivable that the standard of play drops away.

The obvious argument of course is NSW and QLD Cup footy. If you’ve ever been to a game, the standard of football is pretty high. Truthfully the Jets would have beaten the Titans last season.

The Newtowners don’t need 12,000+ urging them on yet still produce incredible football.

That said, they’re playing before between a couple of hundred to a couple of thousand, rather than zero. Big difference.

Right now as I type this, there is music on in the background. Truthfully I couldn’t tell you what is playing as it is so distant, yet I can guarantee you I could tell you if it were no longer there.

Emotionally, it’s going to take some getting use to, although it will be very interesting to see, and more-so hear, players in empty stadiums.

You’re going to hear a LOT more play calling. You’re going to hear the impact of every tackle. Those not interested in hearing the odd curse word best not tune in to live games as the language will be flying.

I’m looking forward to hearing the likes of Cherry-Evans, Johnson and Munster call what they see. It will be priceless to hear Cameron Smith direct play.

For all the grief we give referees, it will be amazing to hear their instructions. I would guess you’ll be far more likely to blow up on social media about a decision if you hear the warning and then the penalty for an inside the ten call. That could be interesting.

At first it will be very different, however I’m actually looking forward to the more intimate setting to see the goings on of the game more indepth.

It’s a strange side bar, but those who have seen the WWE shows in front of an empty arena the past week and a bit can comment. Promos (i.e. talking to the camera and usually the fans) have been far more personal and emotional without the constant pandering and interruptions of the crowd.

I won’t try and sell you that the David Fifita try is exactly as exciting sans the fans, but you can’t tell me he and his teammates won’t celebrate just as intensely if he repeats his efforts this round.

Overall, no one other than the players can really say for sure whether or not the lack of atmosphere will effect the quality of play.

It’s going to be strange, possibly even awkward, but ultimately I’ll be celebrating just as loudly at home with the kids if it comes up Sharkies on Saturday.

It won’t be the same, but part of me is excited to see how the players react and how the game goes.

If nothing else it is a distraction, which right now, fans or no fans, I certainly need.