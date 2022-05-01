pCanberra Raiders star half Jack Wighton is set to face at least two weeks on the sideline for a dangerous throw.

The incident came during the 20th minute of yet another loss for the Raiders, with Reece Walsh running the ball out of his own end as the Warriors attempted to rebound from being 8-0 down early in the contest.

As Walsh worked his way to the right-hand side of the park and outside of his own 30-metre zone, he was met in a two-man tackle by Hudson Young and Wighton.

Wighton found himself picking up the legs of Walsh before dumping him well past the horizontal.

The NRL's match review committee have elected to slap Wighton with a Grade 2 dangerous throw charge, which will see him suspended for two matches with an early guilty plea, or three matches if he elects to fight or seek a downgrade at the judiciary, but loses.

The Raiders and Wighton have until midday on Monday to determine whether they will fight the charge, seek a downgrade or accept the early guilty plea.

Wighton's suspension follows the Raiders' fifth straight loss, with the green machine sitting close to the bottom of the table with a third of the season now completed.

Pressure will continue to build on coach Ricky Stuart as he elects a replacement for Wighton next week - likely to be either Sam Williams or Matt Frawley.

Teams will be confirmed at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday afternoon, with the Raiders looking to snap a losing spell in Round 9 when they take on the Canterbury Bulldogs.

Wighton will miss that game, as well as magic round against the Cronulla Sharks unless he fights the charge and wins. A losing fight at the judiciary will also see him miss Round 11 against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.