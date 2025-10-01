The Leigh Leopards have taken the sensational step of potentially pulling out of this weekend's English Super League semi-final against the Wigan Warriors over a ticketing dispute.

The game, which is set to see Wigan, who finished second, take on Leigh after they beat Wakefield last weekend in an elimination match.

The winner of the game is set to play the grand final against the winner of the other semi-final between Hull KR and St Helens.

In an extraordinary statement, Wigan said they had offered Leigh's travelling supporters a ticketing allocation well over what was required in the Super League, but that the visiting club did not find the conditions suitable and were now set to pull out of the game.

"At 10:37pm on Tuesday, 30 September, our club was informed in writing by Derek Beaumont of Leigh Leopards that they do not intend to fulfil this Friday's scheduled semi-final fixture," the club wrote on their social media channels.

"We can confirm that Leigh Leopards were offered the choice of 4,600 unreserved seats or 5,400 reserved seats in the North Stand. This allocation was determined by the Independent Safety Advisory Group and our Ground Safety Officer, following consultation with the police.

"The Super League also sought separate safety advice, which fully endorsed this approach.

"It is important to note that the allocation offered was well above the ten per cent minimum required for away supporters - indeed, it was almost double that threshold.

"While we regret that Leigh Leopards found this arrangement unacceptable, our club is legally and professionally bound to comply with the directions of our Ground Safety Officer and the conditions of our Ground Safety Certificate.

"The safety and welfare of all supporters must come first. This is not open to negotiation and underpins every decision we make."

Wigan are still holding out hope the game will go ahead, confirming they will continue their preparations.

"We continue to prepare for Friday's semi-final and will release further information as the situation develops."

The semi-final is scheduled to kick-off at 8pm local time on Friday evening.