Knights

Kaylyn Ponga will be buoyed by his new multimillion-dollar contract while Andrew McCullough will be looking to rip into his former club. NRL.com’s Matthew Elliot says that the Knights this year look “imminent” for success.

Broncos

Enforcer Tevita Pangai Junior returns after a four-game suspension from a dangerous contact tackle back in round 1. Skipper Alex Glenn returns from a nasty leg gash. If the young Broncos forward pack play disciplined footy, they are dangerous.

Rabbitohs

Latrell Mitchell returned to form against the Titans last week. Mitchell’s combination with Cody Walker might be the key to continued success Wayne Bennett is looking for.

Warriors

Five-eighth Cody Nikorima found success last week against the Cowboys playing out of structured play, look for him to run the ball again and play the field more.

Panthers

The Panthers will be hurting after blowing last week’s game. Matt Burton continues to impress in his rookie season, this week playing off the interchange bench. Dylan Edwards returns to fullback after injury.

Storm

Cameron Smith is in all-time form despite his age and Brandon Smith coming off the bench with his trademark aggressive playing style is a weapon for the Storm. Storm have won 18 of their last 20 against the Panthers.

Titans

The Titans found form late in the game last week against the Rabbitohs. They have the skill to win, they just need to build upon last week and grind through it. If there is a game for them to win and achieve momentum, this is it.

Dragons

The Dragons will be elevated after their first win of the season last week and will look to win their fifth consecutive game against the Titans. Ben Hunt shifted to hooker early in the game last week and found his old form.

Tigers

While coach Michael Maguire praised his team’s performance against the Raiders last week, the focus is on Luke Brooks to manage the team moving forward.

Cowboys

With a number of key players out, the young halves combination of Scott Drinkwater and Jake Clifford need to step up and show leadership. Look for the halves and Jason Taumalolo to control the park and the pace of the contest.

Roosters

New Zealand international Jared Waerea-Hargreaves returns to the line-up after missing time to a back injury. The combination of Radley-Keary-Tedesco is heating up so look to them for points. The boys from Bondi have scored an impressive 101 points in their last 2 games while only conceding 6.

Eels

Eels have been outstanding so far this year, the only team remaining that’s unbeaten through five games. This is a perfect game for coach Brad Arthur and his squad to determine their strengths moving forward in the season.

Raiders

Five-eighth Jack Wighton is on a heater at the moment, scoring six tries in his last seven games. Look for him and English international half-back, George Williams, to lead their players into victory.

Sea Eagles

The loss of Martin Taupau and Moses Suli are significant but don’t count out the Silvertails. They will have learnt some lessons from the loss to Parramatta and the rocky start against the Broncos.

Sharks

Halfback Chad Townsend is having a dry-spell at the moment, having failed to register a single try-assist through five games while prop Andrew Fifita has faced criticism this week for match fitness. Look to both of them to turn the Sharks shaky season around. The Sharks have won five of their past six games against the Bulldogs.

Bulldogs

The Dogs will be hurting after the thrashing they received at the hands of the Roosters last week. But five-eighth Kieran Foran has a knack of winning against the Sharks, besting them 12 out of 15 games.