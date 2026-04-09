The Gold Coast Titans have released a heritage jersey inspired by their 1996 Gold Coast Chargers franchise, and it's an absolute ripper.\n\nIt is a bold decision for a club to honour a franchise that isn't their own identity; however, given the Titans' inception was only in 2007, it's warranted.\n\nhttps:\/\/twitter.com\/GCTitans\/status\/2041969628046393563?s=20\n\nIt is here to celebrate 30 years of rugby league on the Gold Coast.\n\nAfter the collapse of the Seagulls, the Chargers were brought in to ensure there was a rugby league presence on the Gold Coast, and this signifies a golden era for fans of the 1990s.\n\nIts iconic purple and teal colourway is a bold uniform choice, making it unmistakable and inhibits a sense of nostalgia now that it is being surfaced again in 2026.\n\nIt was the last design of the jersey before the ARL and Super League merging caused the Chargers to collapse and become lost in time. \n\nPopular jersey and apparel designers Dynasty Sport hit the ball out of the park with this one, ensuring sponsor integration is as similar to the original as possible. \n\nThe Titans' sponsors have jumped on board in sacrificing their branding for a classic Titans kit, with major sponsors EMF and The Lottery Office making large modifications to their designs to replicate the 90s jersey.\n\nThe Titans logo will feature an extended white outline, giving the replica a vintage touch and a unique twist we haven't seen in modern-day apparel. \n\nThe Titans will wear the colours in Magic Round, then in Round 16 against the Panthers at Cbus Super Stadium, where the club will celebrate 'old boys' day' and their own respective retro round. \n\nThe cult classic kit has already generated mass hype on social media, as many fans are looking to get their hands on the jersey.\n\nWith the kit only featuring twice this year, expect the limited edition apparel to be a number one seller amongst Titans fans and the wider NRL community.\n\nThe men's jersey sold out of all sizes for its first drop only after a matter of hours.