Gold Coast Titans coach Josh Hannay has been at the helm of the club on the glitter strip for seven months so far, so how is it all going?

Despite falling to second-last place on the ladder, there have been plenty of positives for the Titans so far in 2026, which has me convinced they can push to fight as a Top 8 side in years to come.

Securing inspirational skipper Tino Fa'asuamaleaui long-term in February this year has done tremendous work for their brand. All the reports surfacing were that he was going to leave the Gold Coast, but Fa'asuamaleaui pledged his loyalty to Hannay and the struggling Titans.

A player of his calibre alone does wonders for the Titans' recruitment and retention, and players will be willing to move to the Titans to line-up alongside one of the NRL's finest forwards and leaders. Massive credit to the club for getting it done, because if they had lost Tino, I would have feared for the club's ability to be competitive on the paddock.

Following what feels like years of mixing and chopping their spine, it seems Hannay has settled on a long-term make-up of his team's most important positions. For years, we saw AJ Brimson moved to fullback, centre, and five-eighth to try to strike the best combination and figure out where he sits best.

But now, the emergence of local junior halfback Zane Harrison and hooker Oliver Pascoe now indicates there is a clear direction the club wants to take, with Jayden Campbell sliding in as a natural six, and the livewire Keano Kini in the fullback jersey.

Now that it looks to be settled for years to come and a full season under their belt to gel, all as the starting side, I expect them to strike a formidable combination, unlocking one of the game's most exciting fullbacks like the glimpses we have seen from Kini this year.

Kini is a genuine game-breaker, showcased in the Titans' incredible win over the premiers in Round 14 where he created a chip and chase over the Broncos defense to win the match for his side. He will only get better as time goes on, and already boasts five test honours for the New Zealand Kiwis since his NRL debut in 2023. The club has smartly locked him up until the turn of the decade to fend off rivals.

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Whether that means Brimson will find himself in the centres long-term is still unknown, and given he is contracted until 2030 suggests he will be in Hannay's plans. However, it is understood some clubs, such as the Bulldogs, are looking for a long-term fullback, and there may be some value in both parties agreeing for Brimson to move on to secure his preferred fullback role, with the Titans able to regain some salary cap wiggle room, if they choose to go down that route.

The Titans are also building a strong nucleus in their forwards. Alongside Fa'asuamaleaui sits Cooper Bai, who shapes up as a damaging ball-runner and bends the line with ease, which has already earned him international honours with the PNG Kumuls. There was a big scramble at the beginning of the year to have Bai move down to the Storm, the club his father, Marcus Bai, had excellent success with.

Although Cooper opted to stay with the Titans, which suggests the players believe they are building to something special on the south-eastern Queensland coast. The same can be said for Arama Hau, who has burst onto the scene this year. With a striking-playing resemblance to David Fifita and Haumole Olakau'atu, Hau is strong in contact and knows how to hit a hole, and even more importantly, is another forward who has inked the dotted line for an extension. Throw in the most capped Titan ever in Moeaki Fotuaika, there's a strong nucleus of forwards there who will build with the inexperienced spine as time goes on.

The biggest threat for the Titans now is keeping the PNG Chiefs from circling on Bai, who has a player option in his extension for the 2028 season, a timely introduction for the Melanesian-based club in the NRL. The rising star has already represented the Kumuls three times and is building a cult hero following in the north of Cairns.

Off the field, the Titans are making the right moves to engage their growing fan base in marvelous ways. The 'Chargers' style heritage jersey they donned on Magic Round, and will do this weekend for old boys' day against the Penrith Panthers, is an absolute ripper in honouring the history at the club. The beautiful kit, which pays homage to the franchise on the Gold Coast before them, sold out immediately upon release with its authenticity to the source material, while current sponsors got on board to integrate their branding into the replica jersey.

These initiatives strengthen the club's identity and build on the history of the area. The social media team at the Titans have also done an excellent job at replicating the 1990s feel when they announced the jersey in April.

NRL legend Matty Johns has minor ownership stake in the NRL club, which is in a bid to improve junior development and strengthen its competitiveness. It is such a positive achievement having such a well-regarded figure in the NRL making important decisions, likewise with Gorden Tallis, with the club now having premiership-winning DNA within the four walls.

It may take a few years for the spine to properly gel, and it may not happen overnight, but I expect big things from the Titans, who have slightly fallen under the radar for how well of a job they have done at building for a successful future.

They are certainly in the best position they've been in for quite a number of years, and despite not making the finals since 2021, things are looking positive on the Gold Coast