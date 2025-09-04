Months and months of speculation have drawn to a close with news that Cronulla Sharks' speedster Sam Stonestreet has inked a one-year extension at the club.

Despite rumoured talks with the Dragons, the Sharks junior has backed himself at his childhood club and looks set for a monster future in the Shire.

The 23 year-old has enjoyed a blistering start to his NRL career crossing for 16 tries in as many appearances.

In his 11 appearances this season he scored eight times, four doubles strangely enough, including highlight reel efforts against Manly and the Cowboys.

A high-grade syndesmosis injury would see his run in the top grade end just as he was hitting his top pace.

It is no secret that I am a huge fan of the electric winger.

We have been singing his praises on our Fins Up Podcast since he started tearing sides apart for laughs in the Jersey Flegg.

Last season saw him top score for the NSW Cup premiership-winning Newtown Jets despite his missing games due to first grade commitments.

He is, comfortably, the fastest player in an otherwise sluggish Sharks outfit, towers over plenty of players in the squad, and has a ceiling that few other young wingers can match.

I'm confident in predicting that there's isn't much that can stop him in his quest to become a true NRL star.

Only one thing stands between Sam Stonestreet and 250 games in Sharks colours; Sione Katoa.

With Ronaldo Mulitalo's mortgage on the Sharks left wing spot, further confirmed by his recent contract extension until the end of 2028, the two Sharks wingers are in a straight shootout for the other flank spot.

Sione Katoa, a 124 game semi-veteran at the Sharks has a contract that ends at the completion of the 2026 season.

This marries up exactly what the contract signed by Stonestreet recently.

With Perth entering the competition in 2027, they are able to speak to both players come November 1.

Not to mention the existing clubs who are looking for wing options. I know for a fact that the Sharks situation has been discussed elsewhere.

The situation is simple. One wing spot, two players with expiring contracts.

This my friends, it's a straight shootout in the Shire!

This is something that should excite Sharks fans. We all know that players perform better when there is extra motivation.

How many times have we seen players become superstars in contract years? That is not a coincidence. It happens far too often.

How many times have we seen players dropped, or shifted to the bench, only to come back and find a level of form that earns them their spot back?

Neither Katoa nor Stonestreet can be complacent now knowing the other is sitting right there, ready to go.

Stonestreet's accepting a one-year deal suggests either Craig Fitzgibbon isn't completely sold yet, or Stonestreet himself backs himself to either win the job or move on.

The Shark salary cap situation suggests they won't and most likely can't re-sign both.

Considering the ridiculous talent coming through the ranks, there are plenty of wing options ready to step into that backup role.

Factually, Sione Katoa is the incumbent.

He would have been named for the Las Vegas trip in Round 1 this season if not for an injury suffered in the trials.

He walked into a vacated wing spot due to injuries to Stonestreet and then Mawene Hiroti but the fact that he held the spot even when the aforementioned two were fit and firing, shows the pecking order.

At least in the mind of the only man who matters, Craig Fitzgibbon.

Truthfully, and despite my fanship of Stonestreet, Katoa is better placed right now as we head into the finals.

I'd argue outside of his man of the match performance against the Dragons, that Katoa has played ok since his return. Had some good games, had some below part efforts. Goes with the territory.

Stonestreet for his part has been much the same since returning for the Jets.

His first involvement post injury was a long range kick and chase effort leading to a try.

The second I saw him burn his opposition winger and then beat the fullback to chase down the kick and score, I was calling for his return to the top grade.

I get it though. Katoa has over 100 games more than Stonestreet. He's played finals. He's played internationals.

That said, one winger is 13 centimetres taller, five years younger, 15 kilos heavier and the fastest player in the club.

The other is Sione Katoa.

Consider their outputs thus far in 2025.

Stonestreet has 11 games, one which ended after just 21 minutes, skewing his averages. He scored eight tries, has nine line-breaks, averages 143 metres per game, made 22 tackle breaks and missed ten tackles from 49.

Sione Katoa, also across 11 games, has five tries, eight line-breaks, averages 160 metres per game, has 65 tackle breaks and has also missed 10 tackles, from his 39 attempts.

The fact that my mentions on social media are full of opposition fans saying they'll sign whichever Cronulla decides is surplus to requirements, says the Sharks don't have a bad option.

Truthfully they don't. That is what should excite Sharks fans.

Stonestreet at 23 is approaching his physical peak. There's no way he doesn't stack on a few extra kilos in the off-season.

Meanwhile Katoa swats opposition defenders away in his sleep and is a tackle breaking machine. He's just a few tries short of Ronaldo Mulitalo.

They have formed the Sharks best wing combination in many years.

There's no wrong answer here.

That said, there's absolutely a right answer!

The Sharks lack speed. One option has it in abundance.

There's your answer.

Again, that said, I look forward to the off-season shootout!

No matter who wins the battle long-term, the Sharks are going to see plenty of tries from their right winger for many years to come.