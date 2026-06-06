Canterbury Bulldogs CEO Aaron Warburton has ruled himself out of the race to become the NRL's next chief executive, declaring his commitment to the club remains stronger than ever as speculation continues over who will replace Andrew Abdo.

Abdo announced last month that he will step away from his position at the NRL to become CEO of Tennis Australia, sparking widespread discussion about who will take over one of the most influential roles in Australian sport.

Among the names linked to the vacancy are NRL general manager of corporate affairs Misha Zelinsky, South Sydney Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly, NRL COO Renae Trimble and Brisbane Broncos CEO Dave Donaghy.

Warburton's name had also emerged as a potential contender after helping oversee Canterbury's resurgence both on and off the field in recent years.

However, the Bulldogs boss has made it clear he has no intention of leaving Belmore.

“For me, short answer, no,” he told SEN.

Warburton returned to the Bulldogs in 2021 and believes the club is only beginning to enter its next phase of growth.

“I came back to the Bulldogs in 2021, and fast forward (five years), we're now at the bottom of the next phase for the Bulldogs," he said.

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“So, we talk about, we're on our feet as a club, and that excites me.

“We've proven that we're the Bulldogs again, and people are respectfully starting to hate us again. That's because we were performing last year.

“And that's the Bulldogs. That's mainly when they're performing, that's all the clubs (when they're performing).

“That for me is a reset moment, and the next five years excite me more than the first five years.”

The Bulldogs have re-established themselves as one of the NRL's powerhouse clubs after several difficult seasons, with strong membership numbers, growing commercial success and a return to on-field competitiveness placing the club in a promising position.

While Warburton has removed himself from contention, he hinted that the NRL already has a succession plan in place for life after Abdo.

“I think Peter (V'landy's) has got a plan, so watch this space," he said.

With one candidate now officially out of the running, attention will continue to turn towards the remaining contenders as the NRL prepares for a significant leadership change ahead of a new era for the game.