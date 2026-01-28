Rugby league's 2026 began with the report of a handful of new rules proposed by the NRL in an attempt to promote greater contest and strategy within games, and as a result, boost the game's entertainment factor.

In the mix is the widely controversial kick-off rule after teams have either scored or conceded tries, with the proposed rule stating that the conceding team in these circumstances have the choice to either kick off the next set, as per traditional practice, or to receive for the chance to contest for a try of their own.

Within only a week of the rule's proposal, the NRL have fought a losing battle, with players, fans and media figures alike, heavily criticising the decision that will truly shake up rugby league as we know it.

Reports of a unanimous stance against this new rule by all 17 clubs within the NRL franchise have hit headlines hard – though realistically, any controversy that has the Roosters and the Rabbitohs on the same side of the fence must indeed be a no-brainer.

So how have we come to this point and what is it about the NRL kick-off rule that we all seem to despise?

An email from the Clubs Consultation Committee, which essentially made its way to The Telegraph, states that “Clubs are opposed to this proposed rule, as they believe this changes the fabric of the game in a way that may not be justified.”

The “fabric of the game” in question comes with the belief of keeping the game as traditional as possible, especially when it is already working without fail in the modern era.

While supporters of this rule change claim that the new regulation will allow for a broader range of tactics, with teams likely opting for certain decisions depending on how much they are leading or conceding, as well as keeping the margins closer, honing a more competitive game overall, there is no shortage of naysayers rebutting with the age-old saying “if it ain't broke, don't fix it”, which essentially drives the question, is this change even necessary?

For a long time, the NRL have been accused of “change for change's sake”, yet it wasn't until now that the fire is really burning at their heels.

While critics were often quick to point fingers at the NRL in previous years, nothing was ever to do with the kick-off, establishing the fact that the rule itself is indeed, not broken.

In fact, the currently proposed rule has been attempted before, prior to the NRL's establishment, in the chaotic years of the Super League War and according to NRL and Nine expert Phil Gould, “it [the rule] was a disaster”.

With all the 17 teams bound in an allegiance against the NRL in this controversy, it's quite clear where the issue is, and to see that, we must ask ourselves, what is the purpose to be achieved through the rule change?

To repair a shattered part of the game? No. To build upon player welfare? No. To hone competitiveness