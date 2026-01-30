The 2026 NRL season is fast approaching, and one of the key questions for coaches, fans and fantasy players alike is who will goal kick for each team.
In the real world, quality goal kicking can be the difference between winning and losing.
It's not all that far from the truth in fantasy footy either, with goal kicking one of the most important jobs in the game.
There are plenty of clubs with locked in goal kickers, but equally, a number with question marks over who will kick.
Here is the rundown of the situation at every club.
Brisbane Broncos: Adam Reynolds
Reynolds will again lead the way with the boot for the Broncos, but his fitness remains a substantial question.
At his age, and given recent seasons, it would be a surprise to see him get through every game.
Reece Walsh is the most obvious back-up option at the Broncos, and has handled goal-kicking in recent times when Reynolds hasn't been available. Walsh kicked 34 goals in 2025.
Should it get beyond that, Kotoni Staggs is likely the third preference for Kevin Walters, although didn't put the kicking boots on at any point in 2025. That said, he has 74 NRL goals to his name.
Ben Hunt, who has kicked 31 career goals dating back to his first efforts in 2014, would be the likely last resort option for Brisbane.