It is an exciting time in the world of Rugby League, with the NRL ambitiously adding a 19th NRL franchise in 2028, and the first outside of Australia and New Zealand.

The Papua New Guinea Chiefs will be the third expansion team in six years, accompanied by the Dolphins (2023) and the Perth Bears (2027).

It is part of a $600 million package deal from the Australian government to strengthen their relationship geo-politically, which will certainly boost the PNG economy, creating plenty of new business opportunities and jobs for the people of Port Moresby.

There have been plenty of questions surrounding how the NRL will incentivise players to move to a developing part of the world.

These encouragements include tax-free salary benefits, accommodation in gated communities, and visa-travel advantages.

The same goes for coaches and staff, and the biggest task for general manager Michael Chammas is getting a coaching staff that will make the side competitive from November 2027.

With Chammas expressing his desire for the side to be playing finals football in their maiden year, here are the best coaching candidates to bring his dream to fruition.