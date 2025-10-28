In the NRL, there is a saying as old as the sport itself: defence wins premierships.

You can't do that without committed individuals, driven to tackle whenever - however - a defensive clean-up is required.

There is little surprise that the vast majority of players were in the middle third, although number one not being a dummy half could surprise.

There is little surprise that the vast majority of players were in the middle third, although number one not being a dummy half could surprise.

In compiling this list, only players with more than 750 tackles throughout the 2025 season were considered, with a mix of number of tackles and tackle efficiency then factored in.

Sam Verrills (Gold Coast Titans)

893 tackles at 94.6%

The Gold Coast Titans may have had an awful defence throughout the 2025 campaign, but it certainly wasn't the fault of hooker, Sam Verills.

To sit in the top ten for total tackles, and to do it almost 95 per cent in a side that conceded points for fun, is an excellent result for the hooker, who comes out of contract on the Glitter Strip at the end of 2026.

Trent Loiero (Melbourne Storm)

893 tackles at 96.02%

Loiero played an important role throughout 2025 for Melbourne as one of the club's enforcers, although he was also noted for his ill-discipline at times.

Despite that, Melbourne wouldn't have gone as close to the title as they did without him.

Loiero tackled at north of 96 per cent, almost making 900 despite missing games for Origin and a rest.

Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos)

921 tackles at 94.36%

Carrigan was at his usual hard-working best for the Broncos throughout 2025, finishing the campaign with more than 900 tackles despite missing matches.

He made tackles at almost 95 per cent, with huge performances throughout the finals series to boot as the Red Hill-based outfit broke a two-decade premiership drought.

Cameron McInnes (Cronulla Sharks)

874 tackles at 97%

McInnes might have finished the season with an ACL, but, prior to the injury he continued his status as Cronulla's rock in the middle third.

Off-contract at the end of 2026, expect clubs to make a play for the hard-working forward who has always been noted for his enormous tackle efficiency.

Even as he gets older, that productivity has gone nowhere, while he was also at the pointy end when it came to limiting missed tackles, registering just 27.

Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers)

868 tackles at 97.42%

Yeo just continues to churn out consistent seasons at the foot of the mountains, where the Panthers went within 80 minutes of a sixth straight grand final.

So much of the club's success is down to Yeo at both ends of the park, even if some do criticise his representative efforts.

He finished 2025 ranked 16th for total tackles, but with the second-highest tackle efficiency rating of all players considered.

J'maine Hopgood (Parramatta Eels)

893 tackles at 97.17%

Hopgood was criticised for his attacking play as part of Jason Ryles' new system in Parramatta during 2025, but was very strong in defence.

A lock forward with one of the game's best tackling techniques, Hopgood finished the year 11th overall for total tackles, making them at 97.17 per cent - the third highest rating of all players considered for this list.

Damien Cook (St George Illawarra Dragons)

1018 tackles at 95.59%

The ever-experienced Cook continues to churn out big numbers for the Dragons, and despite regularly not playing the full 80 minutes during 2025, still finished the season with the third-highest tackle total.

Cracking the 1000 mark, he did so at north of 95 per cent, missing just 47 in a team that suffered some awful blowout losses at points during the campaign.

Those losses certainly weren't Cook's fault.

Lindsay Smith (Penrith Panthers)

929 tackles at 95.67%

Smith has rapidly become one of the hardest-working props in the game, taking his game to new levels in 2025. His no-nonsense, no-frills approach could attract plenty of attention from November 1 on the open market.

The second Panther on this list finished 2025 with 929 tackles at more than 95 per cent, which is an excellent result for a player still developing in his career.

Blayke Brailey (Cronulla Sharks)

1220 tackles at 94.79%

Brailey took his energy and effort to another level at both ends of the park for the Sharks in 2025, and was richly rewarded with a Kangaroos squad spot at the end of the campaign after finishing at the pointy end of the Dally M leaderboard.

The Cronulla dummy half punches well above his weight, and finishes the year at number two on this list as a result.

Terrell May (Wests Tigers)

1023 tackles at 97.71%

May had a phenomenal season at both ends of the park, playing huge minutes and guiding the Tigers away from the wooden spoon.

How he didn't make his New South Wales Blues debut during the State of Origin series was a travesty.

His work through the middle saw him make the second most tackles throughout the season at a ridiculously high percentage, where he only missed 24 tackles across the entire campaign, regularly being the clean up man for the joint-venture.

