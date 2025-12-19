Rugby league is a sport obsessed with superstars and highlight moments, so it's easy to overlook the players who may not dominate headlines or win the end-of-year awards.

What makes these players underrated is that teammates lean on them, coaches trust them and they shape results without the plaudits.

Every club has someone like this, the unsung hero that keeps the team moving, the player whose influence runs deeper than most think.

So, before the next headline rolls in, let's take a moment to appreciate them, the most underrated players at each NRL club.