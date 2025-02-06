The 2025 NRL season is less than a month away and every team will look to rely on their X-factor players to lead them to victory.
Ahead of the season's opening match in Las Vegas, Zero Tackle examines which three players could become the biggest X-factors during the 2025 NRL season.
3. Payne Haas (Brisbane Broncos)
Entering his prime, Haas will want to dominate in 2025. 2024 was a year to forget, as Haas coped with off-field personal issues and injuries.
Predicted to make the Dally M team of the year, he fell short as Addin Fonua-Blake and Joe Tapine took the honours.
With another year of hardened experience under his belt, Haas could be set for his best season yet in 2025.